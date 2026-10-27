Global 800V/1500V Power Architectures Market Report, 2027-2037 AI Data Centers, Evs, And Renewables Drive High-Voltage DC Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Higher-voltage DC cuts current, copper, conversion stages and losses, revealing cross-sector opportunities in AI data centres, EVs, renewables and enabling technologies.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "800V/1500V Power Architectures: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electrified economy is moving rapidly toward higher-voltage power architectures as AI data centres, electric vehicles, utility-scale renewables and industrial applications adopt DC buses in the 800V to 1,500V range. By reducing current requirements, copper use, conversion stages and power losses, these architectures are becoming increasingly important to efficient, high-performance electrical systems.

The report provides the first cross-sector analysis of this transition as a unified market. It sizes and forecasts opportunities from 2027-2037 by application, voltage class, value-chain layer and region. The research also evaluates the technologies supporting market growth, including SiC and GaN power devices, silicon IGBTs, superjunction MOSFETs, power modules, solid-state transformers, DC protection systems, passives, connectors, cables and thermal management solutions.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Market scope and methodology: Analysis of 800V/1500V power architectures, voltage classes, applications, value-chain layers, forecast methodology and base-year calibration.

Market outlook: Forecasts by application, voltage class, value-chain layer and region, supported by an assessment of market drivers, restraints, technology trends, pricing trajectories and adoption scenarios. The analysis also examines AI data-centre investment as a major factor influencing future demand.

Higher-voltage DC systems: Evaluation of conduction loss, conversion-stage efficiency, insulation coordination, the voltage ladder from 48V to MVDC, the 1,500V boundary, DC arc faults, electrical protection requirements and system-level cost trade-offs.

Enabling technologies and component supply chain: Coverage of SiC and GaN devices, silicon IGBTs, superjunction MOSFETs, power modules and advanced packaging, solid-state transformers, gate drivers, isolation, sensing, energy-storage buffering, DC protection, passives, thermal management and supporting technology roadmaps.

AI data centres: Detailed analysis of 800 VDC and +/-400 VDC power distribution, rack-power requirements, the NVIDIA 800 VDC architecture and ecosystem, OCP Mt Diablo, China's HVDC development path and the grid-to-GPU power chain. The report also assesses solid-state transformers, energy storage, protection systems, component content per megawatt, adoption timelines and market forecasts.

Electric vehicles at 800V and above: Assessment of 400V vs 800V platform trade-offs, regional penetration, OEM strategies, content per vehicle, SiC traction inverters, e-axles, onboard chargers, battery packs, commercial vehicles and safety requirements.

Charging and renewable energy infrastructure: Market coverage includes 1,000V fast charging, megawatt charging, solar PV, battery energy storage at 1,500V and 2,000V, and the related power semiconductor and component opportunities.

Industrial, transport and emerging applications: Analysis spans DC grids, rail, marine, electric aviation, off-highway equipment, buildings and microgrids, highlighting adoption potential across established and developing markets. Standards, policy and competition: Review of regulation, safety standards, business models, competitive positioning, geopolitics, supply security and industrial policy. Regional coverage includes China, North America, Europe, Japan and Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific and rest of world.

The market forecasts quantify power semiconductor content, equipment volumes and pricing trends across the 2027-2037 period. Scenarios and sensitivity analysis address variables such as AI data-centre deployment, electric vehicle platform adoption, semiconductor availability, regional policy and supply-chain resilience.

Profiles of 72 companies provide insight into the competitive landscape across semiconductor manufacturing, power electronics, system integration, electrical protection and infrastructure. Together, the findings offer technology suppliers, manufacturers, investors and policymakers a comprehensive view of the global higher-voltage DC power market and its expanding role across data centres, transportation, renewable energy and industrial electrification.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ABB

ABB E-mobility

Alpitronic

AlpSemi

Amber Semiconductor (AmberSemi)

Amperesand

Amphenol

Analog Devices

Atom Power

Bender

BorgWarner

Bosch

BYD

CATL

Claros

Coherent Corp

Delta Electronics

Denso

DG Matrix

Eaton

Flex

Fluence Energy

Fuji Electric

GE Vernova

Heron Power

Hitachi Energy

Huawei Digital Power

Hyundai Motor Group

Ideal Power

Infineon Technologies

Innoscience

Kempower

Legrand

LEM

Lite-On Technology

Littelfuse

Lucid Group

Megmeet

Mersen

Mitsubishi Electric

Navitas Semiconductor

NVIDIA and more...

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