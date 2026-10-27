Global Thermal Imaging And Sensing Market Forecast 2027-2037 Uncooled Microbolometers Fuel Defense, Drone And Automotive Growth As Supply Chain Risks Rise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Defence and drone demand drives growth; cheaper uncooled microbolometers unlock automotive night-time safety, smart buildings, wearables and emissions monitoring.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Thermal Imaging and Sensing Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thermal imaging and sensing technologies are expanding beyond specialist defence and inspection applications into drones, automotive systems, smart buildings, industrial equipment, wearables and consumer devices. This growth is supported by advances in uncooled microbolometer technology, including smaller pixel pitch, higher resolution and lower cost per pixel. The report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the global thermal imaging market, technology landscape, supply chain and competitive environment, supported by forecasts through 2037.

Defence, security and drone applications are driving current market growth, with demand influenced by the war in Ukraine and increased investment in surveillance, counter-UAS and autonomous platforms. Automotive thermal imaging represents a significant emerging civilian opportunity, particularly as night-time pedestrian automatic emergency braking requirements encourage manufacturers to improve vehicle detection capabilities in low-visibility conditions. Additional growth opportunities include industrial emissions monitoring, smart buildings, medical systems, wearables and privacy-focused low-resolution AI sensing.

The report also examines major supply-chain and geopolitical risks affecting infrared imaging technologies. These include Chinese dominance of uncooled camera cores, export restrictions and controls affecting germanium and gallium, and the availability of critical optical and detector materials. Analysis of manufacturing capacity, supplier positioning and regional dependencies provides insight into the factors likely to influence pricing, procurement and market access.

Market forecasts for 2025-2037 are presented under low, base and high scenarios. Projections cover technology, application, resolution, pixel pitch, sensing material, detector material, region and average selling price. Addressed technologies include thermal detectors, uncooled microbolometers, cooled infrared imaging, SWIR systems, infrared optics, electronics and advanced materials. The competitive analysis is supported by profiles of 49 companies operating across the thermal imaging and sensing value chain.

Report contents include:



Executive summary: Analysis of the thermal imaging and sensing market in 2026, ten key findings, principal market drivers and restraints, regional and end-market outlooks, major developments from 2024-2026, technology trends, competitive positioning and the Future Markets outlook.

Market scope and methodology: Coverage of market segmentation, research methodology, historical development and the structure of the thermal imaging industry.

Infrared physics and thermal detection fundamentals: Assessment of wavebands, atmospheric windows, thermal and photon detection, cooled and uncooled imaging, performance metrics and export classification requirements.

Thermal detector technologies: Evaluation of pyroelectric detectors, thermopiles and arrays, TMOS, thermal diodes, low-resolution AI sensing, privacy applications, sensor fusion, automotive detectors and key suppliers.

Uncooled microbolometer technology: Coverage of VOx and a-Si sensing materials, ROICs, vacuum packaging, pixel-pitch evolution, resolution categories, fast pixels for counter-UAS applications, shutterless operation, camera cores, manufacturing processes and the future cost roadmap.

Cooled infrared and SWIR imaging: Analysis of detector materials, HOT detectors, cryocoolers, large-format systems, dual-band and multispectral detectors, quantum-dot technologies, emerging architectures and the cooled infrared supplier landscape.

Infrared optics, materials and electronics: Review of germanium supply and controls, chalcogenide glasses, precision moulding, wafer-level optics, metasurfaces, image signal processors/SoCs/edge AI and AI-enabled analytics.

Application markets: Detailed assessment of defence, security, drones, automotive night vision, the night-time PAEB problem, vehicle programmes, in-cabin sensing, industrial systems, consumer products, medical imaging, smart buildings and other commercial opportunities. Strategic market intelligence: Forecasts by segment and region, supply-chain analysis, geopolitical and regulatory considerations, technology roadmaps, competitive benchmarking, company profiles and supporting references.

The report is designed to support manufacturers, component suppliers, investors, automotive companies, defence contractors and technology developers seeking actionable intelligence on the thermal imaging market. Its integrated analysis of detector innovation, infrared materials, application demand, regulation and supplier competition provides a clear view of market development and commercial opportunities through 2037.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Lynred

Exosens

Leonardo DRS

Raytron

HIKMICRO

Guide Infrared

Teledyne FLIR

Magna

AdaSky

Owl Autonomous Imaging

Melexis

AIM Infrarot-Module

BAE Systems

Calumino

constellr

Dahua Technology

DJI

Excelitas Technologies

Fluke

Foresight Autonomous

Heimann Sensor

Hydrosat

InfraTec

JonDeTech

L3Harris Technologies

LightPath Technologies

Magna International

Meridian Innovation

Mitsubishi Electric

Murata Manufacturing

Nippon Ceramic (Nicera)

Obsidian Sensors and more...

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