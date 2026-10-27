Aequum Achieves Net Promoter Score Of 77 Among Plan Participants, Reflecting Exceptional Member Advocacy And Successful Claims Resolution
“This level of satisfaction is rare in the health benefits industry, as respondents cited fast communication, respectful support and peace of mind as key themes,” says Christine Cooper, CEO, aequum, emphasizing aequum's role in providing balance billing defense and overpayment recovery services that include direct, ongoing interaction with members to explain the process, address concerns and manage provider disputes on their behalf.“This feedback is testimony to the strength of our customer service and data teams that go above and beyond to support each plan participant. Complementing their outstanding performance, our data specialists ensure that every claim is precisely tracked and easy to access. Together, they make the complex process of claim resolution simple, transparent and member-friendly.”
In addition to resolving disputed claims, aequum helps plan sponsors take proactive action to reduce cost exposure and administrative disruption. Through early intervention and provider engagement, aequum helps avoid expenses that might otherwise go unchallenged. Since inception, aequum estimates its services have helped plan sponsors avoid more than $70 million in potential healthcare-related costs, achieving up to 98.6% savings off disputed charges on claims referred for resolution.
“Behind the numbers are real members, people who are often confused, frustrated or even fearful about unexpected medical bills,” adds Cooper.“By supporting plan sponsors with clear data, disciplined processes and decisive action, we help minimize disruption while protecting participants from unnecessary stress. Our team treats each interaction with empathy and urgency. That relationship-building is what turns a stressful situation into a positive outcome and why members are so eager to recommend us.”
Cooper observes that as regulatory uncertainty and balance billing disputes continue to rise,“aequum remains focused on defending plan participants and delivering clarity in healthcare billing. This recent survey reinforces the value aequum delivers to its partners and their members through consistent advocacy, operational discipline and measurable financial impact.”
About aequum LLC
Founded in 2020, aequum LLC serves third-party administrators, medical cost management companies, stop-loss carriers, employer-sponsored health plans, and brokers nationwide to protect plan participants, improve employee satisfaction with their healthcare plans, and generate plan and participant cost savings. aequum LLC helps patients defend against medical balance bills and provides administrative services to its partners. Its sister organization, Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, offers legal advocacy to plan participants. Visit aequumhealth.com.
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