Global Uranium Enrichment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 7.2% CAGR Driven By Western Capacity Expansion, HALEU Demand, And Supply Chain Reshoring
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Uranium Enrichment Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Uranium Enrichment Market to Reach USD 17.70 Billion by 2036
The global uranium enrichment market was valued at USD 8.10 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 8.83 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to rise to USD 17.70 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 7.2% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report evaluates SWU supply and demand, capacity expansions, the nuclear fuel cycle value chain, centrifuge and laser technologies, SWU and HALEU pricing, policy developments, investment activity, and competition.
Market growth is being accelerated by efforts to establish secure non-Russian nuclear fuel supply chains. U.S. Department of Energy estimates indicate that Russia controls approximately 44% of global enrichment capacity and accounts for around 35% of U.S. nuclear fuel imports. U.S. Energy Information Administration data also show that Russia supplied about 24% of the enriched uranium consumed by U.S. commercial reactors.
The Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act barred Russian LEU imports into the U.S. from 11 August 2024 through the end of 2040, with waivers available only until 1 January 2028. This policy shift is encouraging utilities to secure long-term contracts with Western suppliers. Urenco ended 2025 with a record order book of EUR 21.3 billion, approximately 14% higher than the previous year, with contracts extending into the 2040s.
Market Drivers and Investment Outlook
Government funding, higher SWU prices, long-term contracting, and growing HALEU demand are supporting new uranium enrichment capacity. In January 2026, the U.S. Department of Energy issued USD 2.7 billion in task orders, allocating USD 900 million each to Orano Federal Services, General Matter, and Centrus subsidiary American Centrifuge Operating. Global Laser Enrichment received an additional USD 28 million.
Advanced reactors and microreactors are creating a higher-value market for HALEU, while commercial supply remains limited. However, the industry faces high capital requirements, lengthy construction schedules, strict non-proliferation controls, export restrictions, licensing complexity, and expanded deconversion and tails management needs. Orano estimates that Project IKE in Tennessee will require approximately USD 5 billion and begin production early in the next decade.
A potential supply gap after Russian import waivers expire in January 2028 remains a significant market concern. Global capacity is concentrated among Rosatom, Urenco, Orano, and China National Nuclear Corporation, limiting buyer options and increasing exposure to geopolitical disruption.
Capacity Expansion and Technology Trends
Western uranium enrichment suppliers are advancing major capacity projects. Urenco is adding 2.5 million SWU across Eunice, Almelo, and Gronau, while Orano plans to add 2.5 million SWU at Georges Besse II from 2028. Centrus is pursuing LEU and HALEU expansion at Piketon, Ohio, and has announced plans to invest more than USD 560 million in a high-rate centrifuge manufacturing facility at Oak Ridge.
Gas centrifuge technology is expected to retain the largest market share in 2026 because it supports existing commercial enrichment operations and announced projects. Laser enrichment is forecast to record the highest CAGR, supported by U.S. government funding for Global Laser Enrichment and Laser Isotope Separation Technologies. Additional industry trends include the return of centrifuge manufacturing to the U.S., equity partnerships with allied utilities, and project financing supported by long-term and contingent offtake agreements.
Segment Outlook
- Enrichment level: LEU is expected to hold the largest share in 2026 due to demand from the global light water reactor fleet. HALEU is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as advanced reactor and microreactor deployment progresses. LEU+ is gaining attention for longer operating cycles and higher fuel burnup. Offering: Enrichment services are expected to lead the market, supported by established utility procurement models. Enriched uranium product sales are projected to grow fastest as customers seek integrated feed, conversion, and enrichment supply. Deconversion & tails management will become increasingly important as output expands. Contract type: Long-term contracts are expected to account for the largest share and record the higher CAGR as utilities secure non-Russian supply and suppliers use contracted revenue to support capital investment. End use: Commercial light water reactors will remain the leading segment in 2026. Advanced reactors & SMRs are forecast to grow fastest because of their HALEU requirements and government-supported deployment programs. End user: Utilities are expected to remain the largest buyers, while advanced reactor developers are projected to post the highest growth as they sign fuel offtake agreements to protect deployment schedules.
Regional Uranium Enrichment Market
Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest global market share in 2026, supported by reactor fleets and nuclear development programs in China, South Korea, Japan, and India. China National Nuclear Corporation supplies a substantial portion of domestic Chinese requirements, while Japanese and South Korean utilities purchase from international enrichers and participate in strategic investment partnerships.
North America is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by the U.S. Russian uranium import ban, Department of Energy funding, Urenco's Eunice expansion, Orano's Project IKE, Centrus's Piketon plans, and rising HALEU demand. Europe will maintain a significant position through Orano's French operations and Urenco facilities in the U.K., Germany, and the Netherlands, alongside continued diversification away from Russian supply.
Competitive Landscape
The uranium enrichment market remains highly consolidated, with established state-owned or state-affiliated suppliers controlling most global capacity. Competition centers on capacity availability, supply reliability, geopolitical alignment, pricing, contract flexibility, and the ability to deliver LEU+, HALEU, and related services.
Companies profiled in the report include Urenco Limited, Orano S.A., TENEX, China National Nuclear Corporation, Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited, Industrias Nucleares do Brasil, Centrus Energy Corp., General Matter, Global Laser Enrichment, Silex Systems Limited, Cameco Corporation, and Laser Isotope Separation Technologies.
Strategic Value of the Report
- Provides global uranium enrichment market estimates and forecasts through 2036. Assesses SWU supply, demand, pricing, capacity additions, and the risk of a supply gap from 2028. Evaluates the impact of U.S. restrictions, Russian export policies, and European fuel security initiatives. Identifies opportunities across enrichment level, technology, offering, contract type, end use, end user, and geography. Tracks HALEU commercialization, laser enrichment development, and centrifuge manufacturing investment. Benchmarks leading suppliers and emerging competitors by capacity, technology, contracts, partnerships, and market position. Supports procurement, investment, fuel security, and capacity planning decisions for utilities, reactor developers, government agencies, and enrichment companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Ecosystem
1.3. Currency and Limitations
1.3.1. Currency
1.3.2. Limitations
1.4. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation
2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts
2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis
2.3. Market Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (SWU Volume x Price)
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
2.3.3. Forecast Methodology
2.4. Data Triangulation
2.5. Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.1.1. Restrictions on Russian Enriched Uranium Supply
4.2.1.2. Government Investment in Domestic Enrichment Capacity
4.2.1.3. Strong Long-Term Contracting and Rising Enrichment Prices
4.2.1.4. Emerging Demand for HALEU from Advanced Reactors
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.2.1. High Capital Cost and Long Lead Times of New Enrichment Plants
4.2.2.2. Concentration of Global Capacity
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.3.1. Capacity Expansion by Western Enrichers
4.2.3.2. Development of Commercial HALEU Enrichment
4.2.3.3. Commercialization of Laser Enrichment Technology
4.2.4. Challenges
4.2.4.1. Supply Gap as Russian Import Waivers Expire
4.2.4.2. Non-Proliferation, Export Controls, and Licensing
4.2.4.3. Tails Management and Deconversion
4.3. Key Trends
4.3.1. Reshoring of Centrifuge Manufacturing
4.3.2. International Strategic Investment Partnerships
4.3.3. Long-Term Contracting Underpinning New Capacity
4.4. Global Enrichment Supply and Demand Analysis
4.4.1. Global Enrichment Capacity by Supplier and Country
4.4.2. SWU Demand Outlook by Region, 2026-2036
4.4.3. Capacity Expansion Pipeline
4.4.4. Supply-Demand Balance and Russian Supply Displacement
4.5. Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Value Chain Analysis
4.5.1. Mining and Milling
4.5.2. Conversion
4.5.3. Enrichment
4.5.4. Deconversion and Fuel Fabrication
4.5.5. Tails Management
4.6. Technology Landscape
4.6.1. Gas Centrifuge Technology
4.6.2. Laser Enrichment Technology
4.6.3. HALEU Production Technologies
4.6.4. Centrifuge Manufacturing and Supply Chain
4.7. Pricing Analysis
4.7.1. SWU Spot and Term Price Trends
4.7.2. HALEU Pricing Outlook
4.7.3. Impact of Tails Assay on Uranium and SWU Demand
4.8. Regulatory and Policy Landscape
4.8.1. Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act
4.8.2. Russian Export Restrictions
4.8.3. U.S. DOE LEU and HALEU Enrichment Programs
4.8.4. HALEU Availability Program
4.8.5. Non-Proliferation, Safeguards, and Export Controls
4.8.6. EU Nuclear Fuel Security Policies
4.9. Investment & Funding Landscape
4.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5. Uranium Enrichment Market, by Enrichment Level
5.1. Introduction
5.2. LEU (Below 5%)
5.3. LEU+ (5% to 10%)
5.4. HALEU (Up to 19.75%)
6. Uranium Enrichment Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Gas Centrifuge
6.3. Laser Enrichment
6.4. Other Technologies
7. Uranium Enrichment Market, by Offering
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Enrichment Services
7.3. Enriched Uranium Product
7.4. Deconversion & Tails Management
8. Uranium Enrichment Market, by Contract Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Long-Term Contracts
8.3. Spot & Short-Term Contracts
9. Uranium Enrichment Market, by End Use
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Commercial Light Water Reactors
9.3. Advanced Reactors & SMRs
9.4. Research & Test Reactors
9.5. Medical Isotope Production
10. Uranium Enrichment Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Utilities
10.3. Advanced Reactor Developers
10.4. Government Agencies
10.5. Research Institutions
11. Uranium Enrichment Market, by Geography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia-Pacific
11.2.1. China
11.2.2. Japan
11.2.3. South Korea
11.2.4. India
11.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.3. North America
11.3.1. U.S.
11.3.2. Canada
11.4. Europe
11.4.1. France
11.4.2. Germany
11.4.3. U.K.
11.4.4. Netherlands
11.4.5. Sweden
11.4.6. Finland
11.4.7. Czech Republic
11.4.8. Rest of Europe
11.5. Rest of the World
11.5.1. Russia
11.5.2. Brazil
11.5.3. UAE
11.5.4. Others
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Overview
12.2. Key Growth Strategies
12.3. Competitive Benchmarking
12.4. Competitive Dashboard
12.4.1. Industry Leaders
12.4.2. Market Differentiators
12.4.3. Vanguards
12.4.4. Emerging Companies
12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)
13. Company Profiles
Business Overview, Financial Overview, Capacity & Technology Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis
13.1. Urenco Limited
13.2. Orano S.A.
13.3. TENEX (Rosatom)
13.4. China National Nuclear Corporation
13.5. Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited
13.6. Industrias Nucleares do Brasil
13.7. Centrus Energy Corp.
13.8. General Matter, Inc.
13.9. Global Laser Enrichment LLC
13.10. Silex Systems Limited
13.11. Cameco Corporation
13.12. Laser Isotope Separation Technologies
14. Appendix
14.1. Related Reports
14.2. Customization Options
List of Tables [210]
List of Figures [46]
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