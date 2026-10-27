CC UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts The Chemours Company Stockholders Of Securities Class Action - Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A federal refrigerant mandate allegedly anchored Chemours' Opteon growth story, but the lawsuit claims the 2025 AIM Act transition left an overstocked aftermarket channel that undercut the Company's 2026 outlook.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies shareholders of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) that a securities class action is pending on behalf of investors who purchased Chemours securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026. Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Chemours stock fell 18.63% to close at $14.59 per share on August 5, 2026. The decline followed the Company's cut to its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance, from a range of $800 million to $900 million down to $775 million to $825 million, and a reported 4% second-quarter volume decline. IMPORTANT DATE: December 7, 2026 is the deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

When a Federal Mandate Becomes a Growth Pitch

Congress enacted the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (U.S. AIM Act) in December 2020. The law directs the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to oversee a transition from legacy refrigerants to lower-impact alternatives such as Chemours' Opteon line. Chemours told investors in its SEC filings that "[g]rowth in our Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment is supported in part by the adoption of the [U.S. AIM Act] in the U.S."

The lawsuit contends that management continued to present this regulatory adoption as a source of Opteon demand heading into 2026. According to the complaint, the 2025 phase of the transition had already led aftermarket customers to overstock. Plaintiffs allege the resulting oversupply left the reaffirmed 2026 guidance without a reasonable basis.

Chemours AIM Act Regulatory Exposure: What the Case Alleges



The mandate: An EPA-overseen transition away from legacy refrigerants created demand for Opteon blends used in stationary air conditioning.

The reversal: On August 4, 2026, the Company reported lower TSS Opteon aftermarket sales. It attributed the decline to comparisons with "elevated demand in Q2 2025 driven by the initial aftermarket channel fill associated with stationary technology AC transition under the U.S. AIM Act."

The alleged omission: Plaintiffs claim investors were not told that regulation-driven buying in 2025 had pulled demand forward and overstated aftermarket strength.

The claims: The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 against Chemours and two of its senior officers. The forum: The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, home to Chemours' Wilmington headquarters.

"When a company ties its growth outlook to a federal regulatory transition, investors need to know whether that transition is still generating new demand or has already been absorbed by the channel. The complaint alleges Chemours reaffirmed its 2026 guidance without disclosing an oversupplied aftermarket, and shareholders who bought during that window deserve a careful review of their potential claims." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CC Lawsuit

Q: What is the CC class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026. Shares fell approximately 18.63% after the Company disclosed a reduced 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook and lower Opteon aftermarket refrigerant sales tied to an oversupplied distribution channel. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the CC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CC stock or securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the CC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do CC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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