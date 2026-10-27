BULL Deadline Alert: Suewallst Reminds Webull Corporation (BULL) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On December 7, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webull shares lost $1.39 in a single heavy-volume session after a House committee reportedly found a "profound gap" between the broker's U.S.-based public image and what the lawsuit alleges were structural ties to China.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) to a pending securities class action filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

On October 7, 2026, shares fell $1.39, or approximately 19%, to close at $5.89 on unusually heavy volume following allegations that Webull had ties to China. Investors who want to be considered for lead plaintiff must file by December 7, 2026.

A Pre-Market Report and a One-Session Selloff

Before the opening bell on October 7, 2026, CNBC reported that a House Select Committee focused on China had found a "profound gap" between how Webull presented itself and how it was actually controlled and operated. According to the report, the committee concluded that Webull's ownership architecture, technical workforce, and cross-border data routing were tied in structural ways to the People's Republic of China.

The committee also reportedly found that Webull had first told it the Company had no offices or employees in China. According to the report, a mainland subsidiary employed approximately 863 people at that time. The market priced in the report during the trading day that followed.

BULL Market Impact by the Numbers



Implied prior close: approximately $7.28 per share before the October 7, 2026 report

Single-day decline: $1.39 per share, approximately 19%

Post-report close: $5.89 per share Peak-to-close erosion: $10.35 per share, roughly 64%

What the Pleading Asserts Shareholders Were Paying For

The pleading asserts that Webull's SEC filings during the Class Period described its principal business operations as U.S.-based. According to the pleading, the filings also characterized the Company's mainland China presence as limited to research, development, and technical support. As averred, those descriptions overstated Webull's independence from the PRC and supported artificially inflated share prices.

The complaint charges that the October 7 decline was the market's response once the committee's findings became public. It contends that purchasers who bought before that date paid prices that did not reflect the alleged regulatory and operational risk.

"BULL lost nearly a fifth of its value in one trading session after a congressional committee's findings became public. The complaint alleges that this decline reflected information investors should have had far earlier. Shareholders who bought during the Class Period may wish to review whether the prices they paid were affected." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BULL Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BULL lawsuit? A: The complaint names Webull Corporation and individual defendants, including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is the BULL class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) alleging materially false and misleading statements between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026. Shares fell approximately 19% after a CNBC report disclosed that a House Select Committee had found Webull's ownership, technical workforce, and technology infrastructure tied in structural ways to the People's Republic of China. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the BULL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BULL stock or securities between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my BULL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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