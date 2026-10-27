China Custom Oligo Synthesis Market Report, 2025-2031 Personalized Medicine, Modified Primers, And Biotech R&D Unlock Strategic Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through automation, R&D, value-chain integration and global partnerships while targeting personalized medicine, biotech demand and high-growth modified primers.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Custom Oligo Synthesis Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global custom oligo synthesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2031, while the market in China is also forecast to record strong growth over the same period. Market size is evaluated in value terms ($B), with historical and forecast analysis covering 2019 to 2031.

Growth is being supported by rising demand for personalized medicine, expanding diagnostic and therapeutic applications, and increasing investment in research and development. The outlook for China remains promising, particularly across biotech companies and academic scientific research institutions.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, modified primer synthesis is expected to record higher growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, biotech companies are expected to represent the faster-growing segment.

Emerging Trends in the Custom Oligo Synthesis Market in China



Advanced synthesis technologies: Automation, high-throughput platforms, and improved chemistries are increasing production efficiency, accuracy, and scalability while reducing costs and turnaround times.

Personalized medicine: Growing demand for gene-based diagnostics and targeted therapies is increasing the need for oligos tailored to specific genetic profiles.

Broader research activity: Investment by universities, research institutions, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers is expanding oligo use in genomics, gene editing, diagnostics, and therapeutic development.

Policy support: Government funding, infrastructure programs, and regulatory reforms are strengthening domestic biotechnology capabilities and encouraging market participation. Global collaboration: Partnerships between Chinese and international companies are supporting technology transfer, product quality, international market access, and portfolio expansion.

Collectively, these trends are strengthening China's position in the global custom oligo synthesis industry and creating opportunities for providers that can deliver scalable, precise, and application-specific products.

Recent Developments



Funding for Chinese biotech startups, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions has increased demand for custom oligos used in genetic analysis and drug development.

Manufacturers are adopting automated and high-throughput synthesis systems to improve purity, shorten production cycles, and support larger order volumes.

Demand for specialized oligos is rising across cancer research, genetic disorder diagnostics, gene editing, and targeted treatment development.

Domestic companies are investing in advanced manufacturing and quality capabilities, while international partnerships are improving access to technologies and overseas markets. Government initiatives are supporting local innovation, research infrastructure, and the commercialization of biotechnology products.

These developments are creating a more innovative and competitive operating environment, with benefits extending across China's research, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Personalized medicine and genomics: Suppliers can expand services for diagnostics, gene editing, therapeutic research, and sequence-specific development programs.

Manufacturing technology: Investment in automation, high-throughput production, and improved synthesis chemistry can enhance accuracy, capacity, and cost efficiency.

Application expansion: Opportunities are growing in PCR, molecular diagnostics, antisense therapies, gene editing, and other advanced therapeutic platforms.

Quality and regulatory capabilities: Compliance with recognized quality standards can support entry into regulated clinical, diagnostic, and therapeutic markets. Strategic partnerships: Collaboration with universities, biotech companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and international technology providers can accelerate innovation and market access.

Companies that prioritize quality, efficiency, application diversification, and scalable production will be better positioned to capture growth as China's custom oligo synthesis market matures.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advanced synthesis methods are improving production speed, accuracy, scalability, and cost performance.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical growth: Expansion of these industries is increasing oligo demand for research, diagnostics, and drug development.

Research and development investment: Government funding, academic collaboration, and private investment are supporting genomics, proteomics, and molecular biology programs.

Government initiatives: Programs including "Made in China 2025" and biotech-specific funding measures are encouraging infrastructure development and domestic innovation. Precision medicine adoption: Increased use of personalized diagnostics, gene therapies, and targeted treatments is creating demand for tailored oligonucleotides.

Key Market Challenges



Regulatory and quality requirements: Compliance with standards such as ISO and GMP can increase costs, extend approval timelines, and create barriers for smaller providers.

Intellectual property protection: Concerns regarding patent enforcement and proprietary technologies may affect investment and international participation. Supply chain exposure: Reliance on imported raw materials and reagents creates vulnerability to trade restrictions, logistics disruptions, price volatility, and delays.

Long-term market performance will depend on the industry's ability to balance rapid innovation with regulatory compliance, intellectual property protection, consistent product quality, and supply chain resilience.

Country Wise Outlook

China is forecast to remain an important growth market for custom oligo synthesis through 2031. Its expanding biotechnology ecosystem, government support, growing pharmaceutical investment, and strong academic research base are increasing demand across biotech companies and scientific research institutions. Continued improvements in domestic synthesis capabilities, quality systems, and international collaboration are expected to strengthen China's competitiveness in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Market participants primarily compete on product quality, synthesis accuracy, turnaround time, manufacturing scale, customization capabilities, and cost. Leading strategies include expanding manufacturing facilities, increasing R&D investment, strengthening infrastructure, developing new technologies, and pursuing integration opportunities across the value chain. These initiatives are intended to meet growing demand, lower production costs, improve competitive effectiveness, and expand customer reach.

Report Coverage



Market size estimates in value terms ($B).

Historical and forecast analysis from 2019 to 2031.

Market trends and growth opportunities across product types and applications.

Analysis of key drivers, challenges, business risks, and competitive threats.

Assessment of M&A activity, new product development, and strategic initiatives. Competitive intensity analysis based on Porter's Five Forces model.



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