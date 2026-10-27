COMP UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Compass, Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Compass's merger risk factors allegedly described antitrust enforcement as a risk that "may" or "could" occur. The lawsuit says the materials omitted a DOJ backchannel that was already in motion

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies former Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shareholders that a securities class action is pending in the Southern District of New York. The action challenges the adequacy of SEC disclosures by Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) in its January 2026 merger Offering Materials. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

About 162.1 million new Compass shares were issued to Anywhere holders at an exchange-date price near $12.84. By the time the action commenced, COMP closed at $9.19, down $3.65 per share, or more than 28%. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 8, 2026.

Compass SEC Disclosure Adequacy: The Language at Issue

SEC filings stated that Compass would pursue a "prompt expiration or termination" of the HSR Act waiting period and respond to regulators "as promptly as practicable," including "pursuant to a second request for information." The Offering Materials also gave Compass the right to "direct, devise, implement and control" strategy and communications with governmental entities. The risk discussions described antitrust consequences as events that, "if" they occurred, "may" or "could" affect the Company.

The complaint challenges that framing. It alleges Compass hired a Trump-aligned lawyer to appeal above the head of the DOJ Antitrust Division to the Deputy Attorney General's office, so that a Second Request would never issue. According to the complaint, the shareholders asked to accept Compass stock were never told about this strategy.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged in the Merger Risk Factors



No risk factor addressed the alleged use of a politically connected lawyer to reach senior DOJ officials outside ordinary merger review channels.

The materials described answering a Second Request while allegedly omitting efforts to prevent one.

Conditional "if," "may," and "could" warnings allegedly described risks that were already beginning to materialize.

No disclosure allegedly addressed the substantial likelihood of future enforcement action tied to the bypass. The materials allegedly did not mention potential Congressional scrutiny or reputational harm from the backchannel.



What Regulators Signaled After Closing

The Wall Street Journal report of January 9, 2026 described the alleged appeal. It also noted that government guidelines adopted in 2023 presume a merger illegal when it gives a company more than 30% of a market, a level the combined company would exceed in Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. A DOJ spokesperson reportedly said "nothing precludes the department from taking an enforcement action in the future if anticompetitive effects are found."

In June 2026, the New York Attorney General's office confirmed an antitrust investigation into Compass concerning the merger. The lawsuit contends these were company-level risks the Offering Materials should have spelled out.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The complaint alleges Anywhere shareholders were told antitrust risks 'could' arise while an effort to sidestep a Second Request was already underway. Those who exchanged their shares deserve to know whether the warnings they received were adequate." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the COMP Lawsuit

Q: What court was the COMP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the COMP lawsuit? A: The complaint names Compass, Inc. and individual defendants. These include senior executives and directors who signed the merger Registration Statement or solicited Anywhere shareholders to exchange their stock.

Q: What is the COMP class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) alleging materially false and misleading statements in the Offering Materials for the January 2026 merger exchange with Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Shares fell after a news report, a congressional letter, and a New York Attorney General investigation raised questions about how the merger avoided an extended DOJ antitrust review. Investors who acquired shares in the merger exchange and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do COMP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing the date they received Compass shares in the merger exchange, share quantities, and any subsequent sale prices. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my COMP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on acquiring Compass shares in the merger exchange, not on whether you still hold them. Former Anywhere shareholders who received Compass stock in the exchange and later sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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