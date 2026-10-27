CCB Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Coastal Financial Securities Lawsuit - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: The securities action alleges Coastal Financial overstated the credit protections behind its banking-as-a-service lending before a single-partner loss erased roughly $470 million in shareholder value.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies pension funds, ERISA plan fiduciaries, and other institutional investors evaluating securities recovery that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) common stock between October 28, 2024 and July 29, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

On July 30, 2026, a 43.5% single-session decline wiped out approximately $470 million of Coastal's market capitalization as the Company reported a $42.1 million second quarter net loss. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 1, 2026.

Institutional Investor Securities Recovery and ERISA Considerations

For investment committees, a drawdown of this size in a single bank holding company position may warrant documented review. Fiduciaries under ERISA and comparable public pension statutes generally must act prudently for beneficiaries, which can include evaluating whether to pursue recovery in securities litigation.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Where, as alleged here, credit problems tied to one fintech partner relationship went undisclosed until a surprise quarterly loss, funds with meaningful Class Period exposure may wish to evaluate whether their losses position them to help direct this case on behalf of all Coastal shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of SueWallSt.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Lead plaintiff candidacy: Courts generally favor the movant with the largest financial interest, often an institution with a concentrated position.

Oversight of counsel: A lead plaintiff selects and monitors class counsel, subject to court approval, and helps shape settlement strategy.

No obligation to lead: Funds that do not seek appointment generally remain absent class members eligible for any recovery.

Records to gather: Custodial statements and trade confirmations for Class Period purchases support a loss assessment. Committee reporting: A documented review of the CCB position can help evidence prudent monitoring of plan assets.

Case Summary

The complaint charges that Coastal promoted disciplined growth of its CCBX banking-as-a-service segment while allegedly failing to disclose deterioration in a major partner loan portfolio. As averred, partner indemnification did not shield the Company from the resulting losses, which surfaced in its July 30, 2026 results. The action, pending in the Western District of Washington under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, was initiated by a public pension system.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CCB Lawsuit

Q: When did Coastal Financial Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from October 28, 2024 to July 29, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the CCB class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the CCB lawsuit? A: The complaint names Coastal Financial Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my CCB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.