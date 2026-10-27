Surveying Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture The US$3.9 Billion Revenue Shift By 2032 As Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc., FARO Technologies And CHC Navigation Drive Digital Surveying

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surveying Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Surveying Equipment Market to Reach US$16.2 Billion by 2032

The global surveying equipment market was valued at US$12.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$16.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. Market growth is being supported by infrastructure modernization, urban development, land digitization and the accelerating adoption of advanced geospatial technologies.

Infrastructure Development Strengthens Market Demand

Surveying equipment remains essential to civil engineering, construction, geospatial analysis and land administration. Total stations, theodolites, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers, laser scanners and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) enable accurate terrain mapping, construction benchmarking, cadastral surveying and regulatory compliance.

Demand is increasing as governments and private developers invest in transportation corridors, utility networks, smart cities, renewable energy projects and cross-border infrastructure. Accurate field data can reduce construction delays, limit legal disputes and improve project planning. Surveying systems are also gaining importance in mining, agriculture and environmental management, where precise spatial information supports operational efficiency, conservation and policy enforcement.

Technology Transforms Surveying Workflows

Automation, real-time processing and cloud connectivity are reshaping surveying operations. GNSS solutions provide centimeter-level positioning, while robotic total stations support automated target tracking and efficient single-operator workflows. Laser scanning is being adopted for rapid three-dimensional data capture, digital twin development and building information modeling (BIM).

UAV surveying equipment incorporating photogrammetry and LiDAR sensors is reducing field time and improving safety across remote, extensive or hazardous locations. Integration with geographic information system (GIS), computer-aided design (CAD) and BIM platforms also enables faster design iterations and stronger collaboration among engineering, construction and geospatial teams.

Real-time kinematic (RTK) and post-processing kinematic (PPK) technologies are further improving field-data precision for geospatial modeling and cadastral applications. Portable and ruggedized systems are expanding deployment in demanding environments, while digital training tools are supporting workforce development and broader technology adoption.

Applications Expand Beyond Construction

Surveying equipment is increasingly deployed in disaster response, archaeological mapping, utility maintenance, environmental restoration and precision agriculture. Drones and scanners can assist with terrain stability assessments, structural damage analysis and route planning following natural disasters. GNSS-enabled systems support soil mapping and irrigation design, while mobile mapping platforms facilitate utility inspection and digital infrastructure modeling.

Growth in autonomous mobility and intelligent infrastructure is also increasing demand for high-definition mapping. This expanding range of applications is creating opportunities across surveying hardware, software and service models.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Products: Total stations and theodolites levels, GNSS surveying systems, UAV surveying equipment, pipe lasers and other surveying equipment.

Applications: Land surveying and hydrographic surveying. Geographic coverage: The United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

The total stations and theodolites levels segment is forecast to reach US$6.5 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 5.1%. The GNSS surveying systems segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the analysis period.

The U.S. surveying equipment market was valued at approximately US$3.3 billion in 2025. China is expected to record a CAGR of 7.2% and reach US$3.3 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market trends in Japan, Canada, Germany and other major economies across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The global surveying equipment market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines market drivers, restraints, product segments, applications, regional developments and the evolving competitive environment. The findings are designed to support strategic planning, opportunity assessment, competitive benchmarking and investment decisions.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global surveying equipment market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies and applications will generate the strongest growth?

How will regional and segment shares change during the forecast period?

What factors are influencing market expansion and competitive positioning? Which companies are shaping the future of surveying and geospatial technology?

Featured Companies

Companies covered include Carlson, CHC Navigation, Emlid, FARO Technologies, Geomax, Hexagon AB, Hi-Target, Leica Geosystems, Nikon-Trimble, Pentax, Riegl, Ruide, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology, Sokkia, South Surveying & Mapping, Spectra Geospatial, Stonex Group, Teledyne Optech, Teledyne TSC and Trimble Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise and academic experts, providing context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports and institutional publications.

These validated insights connect emerging developments with strategic market direction, highlighting the forces likely to influence future demand, investment and competition. Company intelligence extends beyond market-level analysis to examine the organizations shaping the competitive landscape. Where relevant, market share is assessed by major region to reflect geographic differences in competitive structure and industry dynamics.

The report also includes one year of complimentary updates, helping organizations monitor significant developments across the global surveying equipment market.



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