Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 16, 2026 In Doximity, Inc. Lawsuit - DOCS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Doximity reported "record engagement" using metrics of its own design, yet the securities action contends its disclosures omitted the market share erosion and light-engagement advertising methods that were already reshaping DOCS revenue.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased common stock between August 8, 2024 and May 13, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

DOCS holders absorbed three separate declines totaling $19.26 per share: $8.29 (13%) on November 7, 2025, $5.59 (17%) on February 6, 2026, and $5.38 (23%) on May 14, 2026, the last carrying the stock from $23.39 to $18.01. Motions for lead plaintiff appointment must be filed by November 16, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Doximity measured itself largely with figures of its own construction. SEC filings and quarterly calls reported "record engagement," more than 1 million quarterly active prescribers, and double-digit growth in "articles read or tapped," while revenue was billed through a proprietary "cost-per-target" structure under which customers subscribe to modules to reach a set number of members each month. Company marketing materials accessible throughout the class period stated that Doximity does not "bombard physicians with ads and messages in hopes of getting lucky."

What Plaintiffs Allege Was Missing

The complaint challenges whether those company-defined figures told shareholders anything about the commercial trends that actually governed growth.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged



Engagement counts were allegedly reported without the corresponding revenue contribution, overstating the Newsfeed's impact on sales growth

No disclosure that older advertising formats were allegedly losing share while programmatic and social formats gained, a dynamic Evercore described after February 5, 2026

Alleged reliance on banner ads and email newsletters, methods the Company's own materials disclaimed

Net revenue retention, later characterized by RBC Capital Markets as stalled in an "increasingly competitive market," allegedly not framed as a deteriorating indicator A shift in which pharmaceutical customers deployed lower percentages of their budgets upfront, a pattern discussed only after fiscal 2026 guidance was reduced

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

Disclosure language indicated confidence in competitive position and engagement quality. The action contends that boilerplate cautionary wording did not cure the omission of specific, already-developing pressures on pharmaceutical ad budgets, and that investors bought at prices reflecting the favorable figures rather than the underlying trend.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here the action asserts Doximity continued reporting record engagement metrics while its share of pharmaceutical advertising spend was allegedly eroding." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DOCS Lawsuit

Q: When did Doximity allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from August 8, 2024 to May 13, 2026. The complaint alleges that multiple corrective disclosures events revealed information that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What court was the DOCS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the DOCS lawsuit? A: The complaint names Doximity, Inc. and a set of individual defendants who held senior positions at the company for all or part of the Class Period, including co-founder, CEO, and Chairman Jeffrey Tangney, CFO Anna Bryson, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Nate Gross, and VP of Investor Relations & Revenue Operations, Perry Gold.

Q: What do DOCS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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