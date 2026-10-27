Swivel Couplers - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture $114.3M In New Revenue By 2032 As Global Truss, Sparsteel, Dixon Valve & Coupling And Lokring Technology Reshape The Market

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Swivel Couplers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Swivel Couplers Market to Reach US$469.5 Million by 2032

The global swivel couplers market was valued at US$355.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$469.5 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising infrastructure investment, increasingly complex construction projects, stricter scaffold safety requirements, and broader adoption across industrial and commercial applications.

Swivel Couplers Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Strong construction activity in emerging economies and ongoing renovation and retrofitting programs in mature markets are increasing demand for swivel couplers. High-rise buildings, transportation infrastructure, industrial facilities, and modular construction projects require adaptable scaffolding configurations capable of supporting complex geometries and demanding load conditions.

The market is also benefiting from the evolution of modular and rapid-deployment scaffolding systems. Hybrid scaffolding, which combines traditional tube-and-coupler solutions with system scaffolds, is creating additional demand for universal swivel couplers that provide structural flexibility while maintaining compliance with established safety standards.

Applications outside conventional construction are further diversifying the market. Swivel couplers are increasingly used in oil and gas facilities, petrochemical plants, shipbuilding, utility maintenance, telecommunications, event rigging, film production, stage structures, and temporary shelters. These environments often require products engineered for specific loads, wind exposure, corrosive conditions, or restricted workspaces.

Product Innovation and Safety Compliance

Manufacturers are improving swivel coupler performance through high-tensile steel, precision forging, hot-dip galvanization, powder-coated finishes, and enhanced locking systems. These advances are designed to increase load capacity, improve dimensional consistency, reduce stress fractures, and extend operating life in demanding environments.

Compliance with standards such as EN 74 and BS 1139 continues to influence product development. Traceability tags, torque-optimized locking mechanisms, ergonomic tightening features, and standardized components are helping contractors improve assembly efficiency and scaffold safety. Lightweight aluminum products are also gaining traction in mobile scaffolding, stage production, and temporary event installations, while emerging fastening technologies may support faster assembly in vertical or confined environments.

Automation in scaffold erection and dismantling is expected to strengthen demand for standardized, easy-to-install couplers. Products offering improved strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, and compatibility across multiple scaffolding systems can deliver greater lifecycle value for contractors and asset owners.

Market Segment Highlights



Pressed swivel couplers: This segment is forecast to reach US$261.7 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Forged swivel couplers: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2032, supported by demand for strength and durability in safety-critical applications.

Load capacity: The report evaluates products rated below 1,100 lbs, from 1,100 to 2,300 lbs, and above 2,300 lbs. End-use markets: Analysis covers construction, manufacturing and fabrication, water works, and other industrial and commercial applications.

Regional Swivel Couplers Market Outlook

The United States swivel couplers market was valued at US$96.8 million in 2025. China is forecast to record a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching US$95.3 million by 2032 as infrastructure expansion, industrial development, and urban construction continue to support demand.

The geographic analysis also covers Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and additional markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The global swivel couplers market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines product categories, load capacities, end-use sectors, regional developments, competitive positioning, technology trends, and factors influencing future demand.

Key areas addressed include:



Expected development of the global swivel couplers market through 2032

Primary market drivers, challenges, and potential restraints

Product and end-use segments offering notable growth opportunities

Regional shifts in demand and competitive market structure

Material, manufacturing, and fastening innovations affecting product performance Competitive prospects for established and emerging market participants

The research is designed to help manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, investors, and construction industry stakeholders identify revenue opportunities, assess regional demand, evaluate market risks, and support strategic planning. Complimentary updates for one year provide continuing access to relevant market developments.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to add context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, conferences, keynote presentations, panel sessions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to assess strategic market direction, identify developments likely to influence demand, and evaluate the companies shaping the competitive landscape. Market share is examined at the regional level where relevant, recognizing that supplier positions and competitive structures can vary substantially by geography, product category, and end-use industry.

Companies Featured in the Swivel Couplers Market Report



CHAUVET DJ (CTC-50SCL)

Dellner Couplers AB

Dixon Valve & Coupling

Dynamic Sealing Technologies

ENN ESS Industries

Global Truss

Kadee Quality Products Co.

Lokring Technology

Metoree

OPW Engineered Systems

Pacific Hoseflex

Scano Industrial Corp.

Shree Hari Engineering

Sparsteel

Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Tianjin Friend Export Co.

Tirupati Scaffoldings

Wellmade Scaffold Co. Winntus Formwork Pvt. Ltd.

With infrastructure spending increasing, safety requirements becoming more rigorous, and swivel coupler applications expanding into energy, entertainment, utilities, and shipbuilding, the market is positioned for steady growth through 2032. Suppliers that combine certified performance, corrosion resistance, assembly efficiency, and compatibility with modular scaffolding systems are expected to be well placed to capture emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:

