Store More Vehicles In Less Space With Slimmer Bendpak Lifts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Narrower footprint of new PL-12000KDS and PL-12000KDT models fit more lifts in a facility

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new BendPak PL-12000KDS and PL-12000KDT double-wide parking lifts securely store four vehicles in two parking spots without the hassle associated with traditional double-wide parking lifts. Plus, their narrow footprint allows more lifts to fit in a facility.

The PL-12000KDS/KDT lifts are the latest additions to the BendPak PL-12000 tandem lift lineup, all of which feature BendPak's patent-pending independent platform design. Traditional double-wide parking lifts require all vehicles parked on the bottom to be removed before the vehicles parked on the top can be lowered. But BendPak's PL-12000 lift series' platforms operate independently, so one can be lowered while the other remains stationary. That means only one vehicle must be moved to access a vehicle parked above. What's more, this distinctive platform architecture provides double-car-width open front access, improving entry and exit efficiency.

With commercial and residential development costs continuing to rise, maximizing vehicle capacity within existing space delivers considerable cost savings.

“Our new PL-12000KDS and PL-12000KDT tandem parking lifts feature a narrower footprint than our original PL-12000 models for customers who want to maximize the number of lifts they can fit in their parking facility,” says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO.“Reducing the width by 15.5 inches, from 221.5 to 206 inches, allows more vehicles to be stored in a facility without expanding the building space. When filling a warehouse, saving just a few inches per lift means 20 lifts can be installed instead of 19 or fewer - that's space to accommodate at least four more cars.”

The PL-12000KDS offers a standard max rise of 70 inches and short platforms, while the PL-12000KDT has an extended rise of 82 inches and long platforms. Each platform is rated for 6,000 lbs., for a total rated lift capacity of 12,000 lbs. Designed for commercial or residential use, they can store cars and light trucks as well as motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts, and other equipment.

The lifts are built to last with heavy-duty steel construction, galvanized lifting cables, and a durable powder-coat finish. A hydraulic drive system delivers reliable power while requiring minimal service and maintenance. Tandem drive cylinders and an intelligent hydraulic circuit provide precise, equalized lifting.

Integrated safety features include automatic safety locks at multiple heights, wide baseplates for stability, and built-in front wheel stops.

The double-width platforms shield lower vehicles from leaks or drips above. To support use as dual-purpose service/parking lifts, the lightweight aluminum center decks slide out to provide open-center access to raised vehicles.

The PL-12000KDS and PL-12000KDT are covered by BendPak's full five-year warranty.

For more information about the new BendPak PL-12000KDS and PL-12000KDT narrow tandem parking lifts, or any other BendPak parking lift, visit bendpak.com/car-lifts/parking-lifts.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, APEXTM, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and ErgochairTM. Its products include car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment. Learn more at BendPak.com or call (800) 253-2363.

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