BBNX Investor Alert: Beta Bionics, Inc. Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Beta Bionics kept a June 2025 FDA Form 483 and more than 18,000 unreported iLet complaints out of public view for months, with the dates of each disclosure tracking a $23.09 per-share collapse in BBNX

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) securities that a class action is pending on behalf of shareholders who acquired shares between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

From a Class Period high of $31.99 on January 8, 2026, BBNX shares fell to approximately $8.90 by April 10, 2026, a decline of $23.09 per share, or roughly 72%. The steepest single session took shares down 37%, or $11.85, to close at $20.14. Investors have until November 3, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

June 2025: An Inspection Report Shareholders Did Not See

The complaint recounts that the FDA inspected the iLet Bionic Pancreas in June 2025 and issued a Form 483 identifying more than 18,000 unreported customer complaints against a base of 29,419 iLet users. The document was not public, and the Company did not acknowledge it for four months, the lawsuit chronicles.

October 2025 Through February 2026: The Warning Signs Multiply

When the Form 483 was finally addressed on the third quarter 2025 earnings call, management allegedly framed it as a disagreement over which complaints met the definition of a reportable event. As detailed in the action, each subsequent disclosure widened the gap between that framing and the record: an unexpected miss on new iLet patient starts, then a Form 8-K conceding a Warning Letter reaching quality systems, then the FDA's own 10-page letter describing hypoglycemia risks in life-threatening terms.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



June 2025: FDA inspection produces a Form 483 citing over 18,000 unreported iLet complaints across roughly two years, according to the complaint.

July 29, 2025: Class Period opens as management publicly promotes the iLet's real-world outcomes without reference to the inspection findings.

October 28, 2025: The Form 483 is acknowledged for the first time and allegedly attributed to a reporting-definition issue rather than device performance.

January 8, 2026: After the close, the Company reports an unexpectedly low number of new iLet patient starts; shares drop 37% the next session.

January 30, 2026: A Form 8-K discloses an FDA Warning Letter citing non-conformities in Quality Management System, Medical Device Reporting, and Corrections and Removals; shares close at $13.83, down from $14.79. February 24, 2026: The FDA publicly releases the full Warning Letter; shares fall from a February 24 open of $13.55 to a February 25 close of $12.89 and continue lower, ending under $9 by April 10, 2026.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint alleges that a June 2025 FDA inspection report went unmentioned for four months while investors were being told the iLet was setting an industry standard." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the BBNX Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BBNX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Beta Bionics made materially false or misleading statements regarding the safety, efficacy, and regulatory standing of the iLet Bionic Pancreas, including characterizations of a June 2025 FDA Form 483 and the volume and severity of customer complaints, during the Class Period. When the FDA's Warning Letter and its findings were disclosed, the stock price declined.

Q: When did Beta Bionics, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from July 30, 2025 to February 24, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the BBNX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do BBNX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BBNX shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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