Nuclear Power Plant And Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of A US$27.5 Billion Market By 2032 As ROSATOM, EDF, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy And Orano Accelerate Smrs

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Projected to Reach US$27.5 Billion by 2032

The global nuclear power plant and equipment market was estimated at US$21.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$27.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Market growth is being supported by rising electricity demand, decarbonization commitments, nuclear facility modernization, and continued investment in advanced reactor technologies.

Key Nuclear Power Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Nuclear energy remains an important component of global energy strategies because it provides dependable, large-scale electricity generation with minimal operational greenhouse gas emissions. As governments and utilities seek to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining grid stability, nuclear power is gaining renewed attention alongside renewable energy resources.

Growing electricity consumption in developing economies and the retirement of aging fossil fuel power plants are creating opportunities for new nuclear generation capacity. Government policies, emissions-reduction targets, energy security priorities, and international climate agreements are also encouraging investment in nuclear power infrastructure and related equipment.

Modernization programs represent another significant market driver. Operators are upgrading existing nuclear facilities to improve safety, efficiency, output, cybersecurity, and operational life. Demand is consequently increasing for reactor components, auxiliary equipment, digital instrumentation, control systems, coolant technologies, containment systems, and predictive maintenance solutions.

Advanced Reactors and Small Modular Reactors

Technological innovation continues to reshape the global nuclear power equipment market. Generation IV reactor designs are being developed to deliver improved efficiency, enhanced resilience, stronger safety performance, and reduced waste generation. Advances in materials, cooling systems, monitoring technology, and automated plant controls are also supporting safer and more efficient operations.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are expected to play an increasingly important role in future nuclear energy development. Their scalable configurations, factory-based manufacturing potential, lower initial capital requirements, and deployment flexibility may support applications in remote locations, industrial facilities, and smaller electricity grids. Digital instrumentation and control platforms are further strengthening plant monitoring, real-time performance analysis, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



The Island Equipment Carrier segment is forecast to reach US$18.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The Auxiliary Equipment Carrier segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% during the analysis period.

The United States nuclear power plant and equipment market was valued at approximately US$6.3 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching US$4.9 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market trends across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides an independent analysis of annual market value and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and other global markets.

Readers receive detailed market intelligence covering growth opportunities, competitive conditions, technology developments, regional performance, investment trends, market drivers, and potential restraints. The analysis is designed to support strategic planning, market entry assessment, competitive benchmarking, opportunity identification, and informed business decisions.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global nuclear power plant and equipment market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies and market segments offer the strongest growth prospects?

How are decarbonization policies and energy security priorities influencing investment?

Which regional markets are expected to gain share during the forecast period? How are leading nuclear energy companies positioned within the competitive landscape?

Companies Featured in the Market Report

Company coverage includes Atomstroyexport, Axpo Group, Bruce Power L.P., China General Nuclear Power Group, China National Nuclear Corporation, Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited, Doosan Babcock Limited, E.ON SE, EDF (Electricite de France) SA, ENGIE Electrabel, Exelon Corporation, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NNEGC Energoatom, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Ontario Power Generation, Orano, ROSATOM, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Toshiba Corporation, and Vattenfall AB.

Domain Expert Insights

This nuclear power plant and equipment market report incorporates perspectives from experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic analysis.

As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 8,622 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker. The report also includes complimentary updates for one year, helping clients remain informed about significant market, technology, regulatory, and competitive developments.



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