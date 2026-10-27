DUOL Investor Alert: Duolingo, Inc. Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Daily Active User Growth. Plaintiffs allege Duolingo swapped contractor-built lessons for mass-produced AI content while telling investors its user expansion was sustainable

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU purchased Duolingo Class A common stock between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026 and lost money on that investment. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Three disclosure days tied to slowing user growth erased a combined $97.65 per share, and plaintiffs allege shareholders lost billions of dollars. Daily active user (DAU) growth fell from 49% to 30% during the Class Period, which places DAU deceleration at the center of this edtech securities action. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by December 7, 2026.

The Alleged DAU Deceleration Behind This Edtech Securities Action

Duolingo's freemium model depends on a growing pool of daily free users, since only about 10% of users pay for Super or Max subscriptions and the rest are monetized through ads and in-app purchases. As pleaded, sustaining DAU growth was critical to funneling users into paid tiers, particularly as generative AI costs tied to Max weighed on gross margin. The action contends that heavier ads, upsells, and declining lesson quality instead pushed users away, and DAU growth slowed in every quarter of the Class Period.

Lesson Production After Human Contractors Were Phased Out

In late April 2025, the Company announced it would gradually stop using contractors for work AI could handle. Its first-quarter 2025 shareholder letter touted nearly 150 new language courses built with AI-generated content. Plaintiffs allege that speed came at a cost, as users increasingly reported translation errors, pronunciation mistakes, repetitive or poorly structured lessons, and unhelpful answers from AI-powered Max features.

These problems allegedly eroded the learning experience that had historically kept users returning every day.

Alleged DAU Slowdown Impact by the Numbers



1Q 2025: DAU growth of 49%, with the Company raising the midpoint of its 2025 bookings growth guidance to 29%

2Q 2025: Growth moderated to 40% (47.7 million DAUs), the low end of the Company's 40% to 45% outlook for the quarter

3Q 2025: Growth slowed to 36%, and the Company said it would prioritize user growth over monetization

Preliminary 4Q 2025: DAU growth of just 30%, disclosed January 12, 2026, alongside the chief financial officer's resignation 2026 outlook: DAU growth guided to 20%, with lower bookings and reduced profitability expected



"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about Duolingo's user trends as AI-generated lessons replaced contractor-built content. Plaintiffs allege DAU growth fell by nearly 20 points over three quarters while the market heard a story of sustainable expansion." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DUOL Lawsuit

Q: How much did DUOL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 61.16%, or $159.02 per share, from their November 5, 2025 closing price through February 27, 2026, following successive disclosures of decelerating daily active user growth, a strategic shift toward prioritizing user growth over monetization, and projected 2026 DAU growth of just 20%. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the DUOL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Duolingo made materially false or misleading statements regarding the sustainability of its daily active user growth, the effect of its monetization push and Energy feature on users, and the quality of its AI-generated content during the Class Period. When the Company's DAU slowdown and reduced 2026 outlook were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Duolingo allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 2, 2025 to February 26, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do DUOL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my DUOL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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