Photonic Computing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 AI Infrastructure And Optical I/O Drive 43.3% CAGR Toward USD 23.60 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize optical I/O, AI inference and thin-film lithium niobate; leverage partnerships, M&A and capacity investments to capture demand for efficient AI interconnects.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Photonic Computing Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photonic computing market was valued at USD 236.0 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 648.0 million in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 23.60 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of photonic computing technology, commercialization readiness, AI infrastructure demand, supply chain conditions, government programs, pricing trends, customer adoption, competitive activity, and long-term growth opportunities. Market coverage includes co-packaged optics engines, optical I/O chiplets, photonic fabrics and interposers, photonic processors and accelerators, and photonic quantum computing systems and services.

Commercial deployment accelerates across photonic computing

The photonic computing industry is transitioning from research and pilot programs to commercial deployment. NVIDIA and Broadcom are bringing co-packaged optics switches into production from 2026, while Marvell agreed to acquire Celestial AI for upfront consideration of approximately USD 3.25 billion. Ayar Labs raised USD 500 million in March 2026 to expand optical I/O production, and Xanadu listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Despite this momentum, limited laser and packaging capacity continues to affect market expansion. Photonic processors remain largely in pilot deployments, while fault-tolerant photonic quantum computing is expected to require additional development before broad commercialization. Other constraints include thermal integration, foundry capacity, immature standards, conversion overhead, software compatibility, and competition from established electronic computing architectures.

AI infrastructure creates significant market demand

Power consumption and bandwidth limitations in copper interconnects are key drivers of photonic computing market growth. AI accelerators require higher data transfer capacity across distances that are increasingly difficult to support through electrical links at acceptable power levels. Rising lane rates, expanding accelerator input/output requirements, semiconductor investment, government funding, and strategic acquisitions are accelerating the transition from pluggable optics to package-integrated solutions.

Optical scale-up interconnect represents the largest commercial opportunity as AI systems expand beyond individual racks and require optics integrated within processor packages. Additional long-term opportunities are emerging in energy-efficient AI inference, photonic accelerators, and photonic quantum computing. Thin-film lithium niobate is also gaining adoption for next-generation interconnect and photonic processor applications.

Optical compute interconnect leads the offering segment

By offering, the market includes optical compute interconnect, photonic processors and accelerators, and photonic quantum computing systems and services. Optical compute interconnect is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 and record the fastest growth through 2036. This outlook is supported by volume deployment of co-packaged optics switches and growing adoption of optical scale-up interconnect in AI accelerators.

CPO optical engines are projected to lead the segment in 2026. Optical I/O chiplets are forecast to expand at the fastest rate and become the largest offering by 2036 as processor, memory, and networking architectures require greater bandwidth density and energy efficiency.

Silicon photonics maintains market leadership

Material platforms assessed in the report include silicon photonics, indium phosphide, thin-film lithium niobate, silicon nitride, and hybrid and heterogeneous platforms. Silicon photonics is expected to account for the largest share in 2026 due to its compatibility with high-volume CMOS manufacturing and its use in co-packaged optics and optical I/O products.

Thin-film lithium niobate is projected to grow at the fastest rate, supported by demand for high-speed, low-power modulation in advanced interconnect systems and photonic processors.

AI training dominates as inference records faster growth

Applications covered include AI training, AI inference, HPC and scientific computing, signal and image processing, and quantum computing. AI training is expected to generate the largest share of revenue in 2026 as hyperscale operators deploy co-packaged optics and early optical interconnect solutions in large training clusters.

AI inference is forecast to grow the fastest due to expanding inference workloads, optical scale-up adoption in rack-scale systems, and demand for photonic accelerators that improve energy efficiency. Hyperscale and cloud data centers are expected to remain the largest deployment category, while enterprise, edge, and telecom applications are projected to achieve the fastest growth.

North America holds the largest regional share

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America across 23 countries and sub-regions. North America is expected to lead the global photonic computing market in 2026, with the U.S. representing the largest country market. The region benefits from major AI infrastructure investments and the presence of NVIDIA, Broadcom, Marvell, Cisco, Intel, Ayar Labs, Lightmatter, and PsiQuantum. Canada also supports regional growth through companies including Xanadu and Ranovus.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, driven by substantial AI infrastructure investment in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Asia-Pacific holds the second-largest regional share, led by China, while India is expected to grow the fastest in the region, followed by Australia. The U.K. leads Europe, with the Nordics forecast to record the region's fastest growth. Brazil remains the largest photonic computing market in Latin America.

Competitive activity intensifies

The photonic computing competitive landscape remains fragmented, combining semiconductor and networking companies with optical interconnect startups, photonic processor developers, and quantum computing businesses. Broadcom ranked first by 2025 market share, followed by Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, PsiQuantum, and Lightelligence. Competitive positions are expected to change as co-packaged optics switches from NVIDIA and Broadcom scale from 2026.

Companies compete on energy efficiency, bandwidth density, processor and switch integration, serviceability, manufacturability, software compatibility, and access to hyperscale customers. Key strategies include product launches, acquisitions, funding rounds, public listings, partnerships, and production expansions.

Companies profiled include NVIDIA Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Lightmatter, Inc., Ayar Labs, Inc., Lightelligence, Q.ANT GmbH, Salience Labs Ltd., Optalysys Ltd., PsiQuantum Corp., Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc., Quandela SAS, and Ranovus Inc.

Business value of the report



Provides global photonic computing market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses growth opportunities by offering, material platform, application, deployment, and region.

Evaluates commercialization readiness, supply chain capacity, pricing, cost trends, and customer buying criteria.

Examines the effects of AI infrastructure investment, copper interconnect limitations, government programs, and technology transitions.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, competitive position, strategic activity, and market share. Supports product development, market entry, partnership, acquisition, and investment decisions.

The report is designed for semiconductor and networking companies, photonics developers, foundries, packaging providers, hyperscale operators, AI infrastructure companies, quantum computing organizations, government agencies, and investors seeking actionable insights into the rapidly expanding photonic computing market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics and Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Power and Bandwidth Limits of Electronic Interconnects in AI Systems

4.2.1.2. Large-Scale Investment and Acquisitions by Semiconductor Companies

4.2.1.3. Government Funding for Photonics and Quantum Technologies

4.2.1.4. Rising Lane Rates and Accelerator I/O Bandwidth

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Precision and Programmability Limits of Analog Optical Computing

4.2.2.2. Entrenched Electronic Computing Ecosystem

4.2.2.3. Long Commercialization Timelines

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Optical Scale-Up Interconnect for AI Systems

4.2.3.2. Photonic Accelerators for Energy-Efficient Inference

4.2.3.3. Photonic Quantum Computing

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Packaging and Thermal Integration

4.2.4.2. Manufacturing Yield, Laser Supply and Foundry Capacity

4.2.4.3. Standardization and Interoperability

4.2.4.4. Scale Required for Fault-Tolerant Photonic Quantum Computers

4.2.4.5. High Valuations and Funding Risk

4.2.5. Trends

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Optical Compute Interconnect Architectures

4.3.2. Photonic Processors and Accelerators

4.3.3. Photonic Quantum Computing

4.3.4. Material Platforms

4.3.5. Competing and Complementary Interconnect Technologies

4.3.6. Photonic Quantum Computing Compared with Other Quantum Modalities

4.4. Technology Readiness and Commercialization Roadmap

4.5. AI Infrastructure and Interconnect Demand Analysis

4.6. Supply Chain and Component Analysis

4.7. Standards and Government Programs

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.10. Investment, Funding and M&A Trends

4.11. Pricing and Cost Trends

4.12. Market Scenarios and Forecast Sensitivity

4.13. Customer Adoption and Buying Criteria

4.14. Strategic Implications for Stakeholders

4.15. Case Studies

4.15.1. Co-Packaged Optics in AI Networking Switches

4.15.2. Acquisition of Celestial AI by Marvell

4.15.3. Public Listing of a Photonic Quantum Computing Company

4.15.4. Government Partnership for a Utility-Scale Photonic Quantum Computer

4.15.5. Funding Volume Production of Optical I/O

5. Photonic Computing Market, by Offering

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Optical Compute Interconnect

5.2.1. CPO Optical Engines

5.2.2. Optical I/O Chiplets

5.2.3. Photonic Fabrics & Interposers

5.3. Photonic Processors & Accelerators

5.4. Photonic Quantum Computing Systems & Services

6. Photonic Computing Market, by Material Platform

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Silicon Photonics

6.3. Indium Phosphide

6.4. Thin-Film Lithium Niobate

6.5. Silicon Nitride

6.6. Hybrid & Heterogeneous

7. Photonic Computing Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. AI Training

7.3. AI Inference

7.4. HPC & Scientific Computing

7.5. Signal & Image Processing

7.6. Quantum Computing

8. Photonic Computing Market, by Deployment

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hyperscale & Cloud Data Centers

8.3. HPC Centers & National Laboratories

8.4. Enterprise, Edge & Telecom

8.5. Defense & Government

9. Photonic Computing Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Netherlands

9.3.5. Nordics

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. South Korea

9.4.4. Taiwan

9.4.5. Singapore

9.4.6. India

9.4.7. Australia

9.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.5.1. UAE

9.5.2. Saudi Arabia

9.5.3. Israel

9.5.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Brazil

9.6.2. Mexico

9.6.3. Rest of Latin America

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1. Market Leaders

10.4.2. Market Differentiators

10.4.3. Vanguards

10.4.4. Emerging Players

10.5. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

11. Company Profiles

11.1. NVIDIA Corporation

11.2. Broadcom Inc.

11.3. Marvell Technology, Inc.

11.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.5. Intel Corporation

11.6. Lightmatter, Inc.

11.7. Ayar Labs, Inc.

11.8. Lightelligence

11.9. Q.ANT GmbH

11.10. Salience Labs Ltd.

11.11. Optalysys Ltd.

11.12. PsiQuantum Corp.

11.13. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

11.14. Quandela SAS

11.15. Ranovus Inc.

Each company profile includes:

Business Overview

Financial Overview

Product Portfolio

Strategic Developments

SWOT Analysis

12. Appendix

12.1. Customization Options

12.2. Available Related Reports

List of Tables [215]

List of Figures [87]

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