Calgary Innovation Week Is Back: Monday, November 2 To Thursday, November 5
| Calgary Innovation Week 2026 (#CalgaryInnovationWeek), powered by Platform Calgary, is the city's largest celebration of tech, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Under the theme "Built Here. Backed Here", this year brings our city's entire ecosystem into view, creating space for founders, talent, investors, and community members to share what they are building and rally behind local innovation.
The Platform Innovation Centre serves as headquarters for a curated program showcasing one of the world's fastest-growing tech communities. Innovation Week culminates on Thursday, November 5th with the 16th Anniversary of Calgary Launch Party, featuring Calgary's Top 10 most promising startups.
“The startups at the heart of Calgary's tech ecosystem are driving remarkable sector growth in 2026,” says Jen Lussier, CEO of Platform Calgary.“Under our theme 'Built Here. Backed Here', we are proving world-class startups can launch, scale and thrive here. We invite everyone to join us during Calgary Innovation Week to celebrate and champion our local innovators.”
| Presenting Sponsor, University of Calgary For the 3rd year in a row, Calgary Innovation Week is proudly presented by the University of Calgary. From campus-wide research and talent development to community-driven commercialization, UCalgary has always backed the people who Start something, serving as a vital engine for local founders and the broader tech ecosystem.
“Innovation and entrepreneurship are at the heart of the University of Calgary's commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous Calgary,” says President and Vice-Chancellor Ed McCauley.“UCalgary is generating the groundbreaking research and world class talent that is transforming bold ideas into real-world impact, and we're proud to support the people and partnerships driving our city forward. We're excited to once again be a presenting sponsor of Calgary Innovation Week as we celebrate the changemakers who are shaping our future.”
| LAUNCH PART
The 16th annual Launch Party, presented by Float, is the grand finale of Calgary Innovation Week on Thursday, November 5th at the Platform Innovation Centre celebrating Calgary's Top 10 Most Promising Startups.
Where Calgary Meets its Builders: Created by founders in 2010, Launch Party is where the broader community comes together to experience the energy of Calgary's startup ecosystem and connect directly with local innovators.
The Early Watchlist: The evening spotlights the Launch Party Top 10, an early watchlist offering a snapshot of the emerging, high-momentum startups and technology Calgary should be watching next.
Ecosystem Connections: Over 800 founders, technical talent, investors, and leaders gather for a pure social night designed to foster the relationships and unexpected connections that drive local innovation forward.
|LAUNCH PARTY TOP 10 Meet the Top 10 for 2026
| Agrivanna: Provides a full-stack operating system for grazing livestock operations, combining solar-powered GPS smart collars with an AI software engine to optimize land health and pasture rotation.
Black Owl Systems: Delivers audit-ready lease accounting software built specifically for CFOs and corporate finance teams to automate complex calculations and financial disclosures.
Candidly AI: Powers secure, autonomous stakeholder interviews at scale using a self-hosted voice AI platform with full Canadian data residency.
Fledge: A digital wellness platform offering evidence-based mindset, movement, and breathwork tools to help youth build emotional resilience.
Leeg: The first workforce intelligence platform built on real, verified ability rather than org charts, giving leaders data-driven visibility into team capabilities.
Made It Legal: Accelerates corporate contract reviews and approvals with its AI platform, Nelle, transforming risk guidelines into automated playbooks.
Paradigm Inputs: An integrated commerce and agronomic intelligence platform built for independent crop-input brokers across Western Canada.
Splice N Connect: Manufactures non-invasive sensors paired with cloud analytics to continuously monitor power grid cable splices and prevent blackouts.
Verano.AI: Delivers an Agentic AI platform that automates regulatory monitoring and compliance for highly regulated industries down to the clause level.
Waypoint Budget: An AI-powered personal finance app engineered specifically for Canadians that automates budgeting and natively supports Canadian account structures (TFSAs, FHSAs, RRSPs).
The presenting sponsor for the Launch Party Top 10 is Alberta Innovates. Alberta Innovates is the province's most comprehensive research and innovation agency, driving economic growth by accelerating research and commercialization across Alberta.
Top 10 companies will be made available for interviews upon request.
| Key Events Official Innovation Week Kick-Off
Monday, November 2 | 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Official opening remarks and ecosystem alignment hosted at Platform Innovation Centre HQ, featuring keynote speaker Jay Kiew, author of Change Fluency, AI adoption expert, former Deloitte and youngest Distinguished Toastmaster.
Launch Party Top 10 Showcase
Monday, November 2 | 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calgary's Top 10 most promising startups take the stage to pitch their breakthrough solutions.
Built in Calgary
Monday, November 2 - Wednesday, November 4 | 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
An interactive product showcase highlighting market-ready technology, local founders, and the real-world solutions being built and scaled right here in Calgary.
Platform Innovation Centre Tours
Tuesday, November 3 - Wednesday, November 4 | 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Guided tour of Calgary's front door for innovators, highlighting ecosystem programs and community facilities.
Career Foundry
Wednesday, November 4 | 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM
A hands-on professional development day for anyone building a career in Calgary tech featuring resume reviews, elevator pitch coaching, mock interviews, and headshots, followed by an evening networking mixer.
Launch Party
Thursday, November 5 | 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The grand finale of Innovation Week showcasing Calgary's Top 10 startups with 800+ ecosystem leaders.
Details on the full schedule for Innovation Week can be found at calgaryinnovationweek.com.
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