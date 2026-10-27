Calgary Innovation Week Is Back: Monday, November 2 To Thursday, November 5

Agrivanna: Provides a full-stack operating system for grazing livestock operations, combining solar-powered GPS smart collars with an AI software engine to optimize land health and pasture rotation.

Black Owl Systems: Delivers audit-ready lease accounting software built specifically for CFOs and corporate finance teams to automate complex calculations and financial disclosures.

Candidly AI: Powers secure, autonomous stakeholder interviews at scale using a self-hosted voice AI platform with full Canadian data residency.

Fledge: A digital wellness platform offering evidence-based mindset, movement, and breathwork tools to help youth build emotional resilience.

Leeg: The first workforce intelligence platform built on real, verified ability rather than org charts, giving leaders data-driven visibility into team capabilities.

Made It Legal: Accelerates corporate contract reviews and approvals with its AI platform, Nelle, transforming risk guidelines into automated playbooks.

Paradigm Inputs: An integrated commerce and agronomic intelligence platform built for independent crop-input brokers across Western Canada.

Splice N Connect: Manufactures non-invasive sensors paired with cloud analytics to continuously monitor power grid cable splices and prevent blackouts.

Verano.AI: Delivers an Agentic AI platform that automates regulatory monitoring and compliance for highly regulated industries down to the clause level.

Waypoint Budget: An AI-powered personal finance app engineered specifically for Canadians that automates budgeting and natively supports Canadian account structures (TFSAs, FHSAs, RRSPs).

The presenting sponsor for the Launch Party Top 10 is Alberta Innovates. Alberta Innovates is the province's most comprehensive research and innovation agency, driving economic growth by accelerating research and commercialization across Alberta.

Top 10 companies will be made available for interviews upon request.