Life Extension Launches Cranberry Supplement To Support Urinary Tract Comfort & Cleansing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stay“on tract” with new Advanced Cranberry with Uro Tri-PhageTM Defense

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- About 60% of adult women1 will experience one or more urinary tract challenges in their lifetime-and for generations, cranberry has been the trusted way to stay comfortable and healthy.

A new cranberry supplement from Life Extension takes that familiar ingredient to the next level of scientific innovation.“Our science team developed Advanced Cranberry with Uro Tri-PhageTM Defens e by combining an encapsulated whole-fruit cranberry powder and a unique bacteriophage blend to support the body's natural urinary tract cleansing process,” said Dr. Andrew G. Swick, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Life Extension.

Designed to be taken every day, this new formula promotes urinary tract health, wellness and comfort.

Not your everyday cranberry

Packed with antioxidants, cranberries may be superfood, but to get the most urinary health benefits from this bright red fruit, it may not be enough to simply drink cranberry juice or take a conventional supplement, said Michael A. Smith, MD.

Advanced Cranberry provides optimal urinary health support with CranElite SpheresTM, a whole-fruit cranberry powder micro-encapsulated in a plant-based protective coating.“Cranberry supplementation has been well-studied to support urinary tract health,” Dr. Smith explained.“This new formula's elevated combination promotes everyday urinary comfort and cleansing support.”

Targeted support from three bacteriophages

Advanced Cranberry also contains Uro Tri-PhageTM, a blend of three bacteriophages scientifically selected for targeted urinary tract health.2 The phage component was developed in a collaboration between scientists at Life Extension and Intralytix, Inc.

“These bacteriophages target specific bacteria while leaving others alone,” said Dr. Kristen Dominguez, PhD, Discovery Research Scientist at Life Extension.“This novel blend provides additional urinary tract support.”

Once-daily wellness support

Advanced Cranberry with Uro Tri-PhageTM Defense comes in a 30-count bottle of vegetarian capsules, providing a one-month supply. The formula is designed for once-daily use and is gluten-free and non-GMO.

About Life Extension

Since 1980, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

Phage component developed and manufactured by Intralytix, Inc.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

References

BJU International. 2022;130 Suppl 3:11-22.Intralytix Phage Efficacy Report. 2025; data on file.

Attachment

Life Extension's New Advanced Cranberry with Uro Tri-PhageTM Defense nonGMO Gluten Free

CONTACT: Rey Searles Life Extension 954-766-8433...