Kenya Basic Education Permanent Secretary (PS), John Ololtuaa Oversee Exams Distribution At Langata, Nairobi County

The Principal Secretary for Basic Education, John Ololtuaa, today officiated the opening of the KNEC Examinations Container at the Lang'ata Deputy County Commissioner's Office in Nairobi.

The PS later monitored distribution and administration of the exam papers at Madaraka Comprehensive School.

The initiative will help ensure the safe handling and management of national examinations, showing the Government's commitment to ensuring that examinations are conducted fairly and securely.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education, Kenya.