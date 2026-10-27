Genetic Lifespan Expands Agecode Portfolio With New Targeted Health Tests

Genetic LifeSpan expands its AgeCodeTM portfolio with targeted testing options across cardiovascular, metabolic, hormone, thyroid, vitamin, kidney, liver, and blood health.

Expanded collection adds testing options across cardiovascular, metabolic, hormone, thyroid, vitamin, kidney, liver, and blood health.

- Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO, Genetic LifeSpanINCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genetic LifeSpan today announced the expansion of its AgeCodeTM portfolio with new targeted health tests, now available through its website. The additions give customers more ways to explore specific areas of their health alongside the company's existing genetic, epigenetic, and wellness assessments.The expanded collection includes cardiac lipid and heart health panels, diabetes testing, essential vitamin and thyroid panels, and individual hormone assessments. It also adds a combined kidney and liver panel, anemia testing, and hematocrit testing.The expansion reflects Genetic LifeSpan's continued focus on making personalized health information more accessible. Customers can choose targeted testing options based on their interests and discuss appropriate testing and results with their healthcare professionals."People are taking a more active role in understanding their health, and access to meaningful information is an essential part of that process," said Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO of Genetic LifeSpan. "Expanding the AgeCode portfolio gives our customers more options to understand specific aspects of their biology and have more informed conversations with their healthcare providers."The new testing options span several areas:- Heart and cardiovascular health: Cardiac Lipids and Heart Health panels- Metabolic health: Diabetes panel- Thyroid and vitamin health: Essential Vitamins and Thyroid panels- Hormone health: AMH with Vitamin D, Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH), Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), Prolactin, and Male Testosterone with Sex Hormone-Binding Globulin (SHBG)- Kidney and liver health: Combined Kidney + Liver panel- Blood health: Anemia and Hematocrit testingThese targeted tests complement the existing AgeCode collection, which includes AgeCode Premier, AgeCode Wellness Essentials, MyHeartCodeTM, Genetic Predisposition Analysis, and Methylation & Micronutrient Analysis. Together, the portfolio offers options ranging from focused health panels to broader assessments of genetics, epigenetics, and biological aging.The new tests are available now through the AgeCode collection at .About Genetic LifeSpanGenetic LifeSpan is a precision health and biological intelligence company focused on helping individuals take greater control of their health through advanced testing, actionable insights, practitioner-guided wellness programs, and personalized health solutions.The company's growing ecosystem combines genetics, epigenetics, cardiovascular intelligence, biological age assessment, preventative health technologies, and data-driven wellness strategies designed to support healthier aging, improved performance, and informed decision-making.For more information, visit .

Cassiah Setnar

Genetic LifeSpan

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Genetic LifeSpan Expands AgeCode Portfolio With New Targeted Health Tests News Provided By Genetic LifeSpan October 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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