Pick Heaters, Inc. Receives West Bend Area Chamber Of Commerce Legacy Of Excellence Award

Pick Heaters, Inc.

Recognition honors decades of manufacturing excellence and enduring commitment to local community.

- Mark BrueggemannWEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pick Heaters, Inc. has been honored with the Legacy of Excellence Award from the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the company's longstanding commitment to excellence, community involvement, and lasting contributions to the West Bend area.“This award is especially meaningful because it recognizes not only our company's history, but also the importance of giving back to the community we call home. We are honored to be recognized alongside the many individuals and organizations working to make West Bend a great place to live, work, and raise a family.” said Mark Brueggemann, President of Pick Heaters.A Legacy Rooted in West Bend:With roots in West Bend dating back to 1925, Pick Heaters has built a legacy that extends well beyond its manufacturing operations. The company was established in 1968, and its signature product, the Pick Heater, has been manufactured continuously since 1945. In 2025, the company celebrated 80 years of producing its direct steam injection heating systems, continuing a tradition of industrial innovation and service that has spanned generations.Generosity That Has Stood the Test of Time:Pick Heaters and its owner, Prudence Pick Hway, have supported a wide range of organizations and initiatives that enrich the lives of West Bend residents.The company was a major contributor to the Museum of Wisconsin Art, which opened in 2013 and has become a significant cultural destination, welcoming more than 200,000 visitors annually. Pick Heaters also made a major contribution to the renovation of the Silver Lining Arts Center at West Bend High Schools, helping support a facility that serves students and the broader community through performances and events.Education and youth development remain important priorities. Pick Heaters sponsors West Bend COLUMNS, which provides scholarships to local high school students. In 1991, Prudence Pick Hway established the Nancy and Alan Pick Award to recognize outstanding senior female athletes at West Bend East and West High Schools. She also funds the Alan Pick Evans Scholarship for local caddies at West Bend Country Club.Pick Heaters has served as Presenting Sponsor of the Above & Beyond fundraiser benefiting the Cancer Center at Froedtert West Bend Hospital, supporting investment in cancer care for the region. As a longtime sponsor of the Washington County Humane Society, the company most recently supported the organization through sponsorship of its“Transfur Van,” which helps transport animals safely and comfortably.Pick Heaters has also played a role in preserving and improving local recreational facilities. Prudence Pick Hway led fundraising efforts for the $2.1 million renovation of Carl M. Kuss Memorial Field at Regner Park. The project continues a multigenerational family connection to West Bend athletics and recreation. Her grandfather, Carl Pick, helped establish that legacy by paying to move the grandstand to Regner Park. The West Bend High School athletic field was subsequently named in his honor, and her parents, Alan and Nancy Pick, funded the installation of new field lights.Additionally, Pick Heaters has sponsored the Kettle Moraine YMCA Golf Outings, which support the YMCA's annual scholarship campaign and help ensure local children and families can participate in programs regardless of their ability to pay.Excellence That Extends Beyond Manufacturing:While Pick Heaters serves customers across a range of industries, the company remains deeply connected to the community where its history began. Its continued investment in local arts and culture, education, healthcare, animal welfare, and recreation reflects a longstanding belief that business success and community well-being go hand in hand.The Legacy of Excellence Award recognizes that enduring commitment, a history of quality and innovation in business paired with meaningful contributions that continue to benefit West Bend and its residents.About Pick Heaters, Inc.:Pick Heaters, Inc. is a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of direct steam injection (DSI) heating equipment, with more than 80 years of experience providing industrial process heating solutions.For more information about Pick Heaters, Inc. and its products, please visit , email:..., or phone: 262-338-1191.

Stephanie Crass

Pick Heaters, Inc.

+1 262-338-1191

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Pick Heaters, Inc. Receives West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce Legacy of Excellence Award News Provided By Pick Heaters, Inc. October 27, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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