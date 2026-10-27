High Five, Cookies And The Saint Louligans Join Forces For 'Louligan Lemonade,' A Toast To St. Louis Soccer

Louligan Lemonade is a collaboration between High Five, Cookies Downtown St. Louis and the Saint Louligans soccer fan club.

Limited-edition cannabis gummy celebrates St. Louis soccer culture while supporting local river conservation

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- St. Louis soccer fans have a new reason to raise a glass – or a gummy. High Five is partnering with Cookies Downtown St. Louis and the Saint Louligans, St. Louis' passionate community of soccer supporters, to launch“Louligan Lemonade,” a limited-time cannabis edible celebrating the city's vibrant soccer culture. In addition to bringing fans together around their shared love of the game, the collaboration will support local conservation efforts, with a portion of proceeds from Louligan Lemonade sales benefiting the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance (GRHA), an organization dedicated to preserving and protecting Missouri's scenic and economically vital rivers.Created to capture the fun, camaraderie and unmistakable spirit of St. Louis soccer, Louligan Lemonade combines a bright, sour pink lemonade flavor with a reddish-pink hue inspired by the colors of St. Louis CITY SC. The limited-edition gummy offers a measured 5mg of THC per piece, making it a distinctive addition to game-day celebrations and gatherings with friends. Each package contains 20 gummies, for a total of 100mg of THC. Louligan Lemonade is available now at Current Cannabis, Cookies Downtown St. Louis and other participating cannabis retailers.“St. Louis soccer fans bring an incredible amount of passion, energy and community spirit to the game, and the Saint Louligans have been a big part of making soccer such a special part of our city's culture,” said Adolphus Busch, CEO of High Five.“Louligan Lemonade is about more than a new gummy flavor. It's about celebrating St. Louis, supporting the people who bring our soccer community together and giving back to a cause that helps protect the natural places that make our region special. Partnering with Cookies and the Saint Louligans makes this a uniquely St. Louis collaboration.”To celebrate the launch, members of the Saint Louligans and fellow soccer fans will gather at Cookies Downtown St. Louis at 2001 Olive Street on Saturday, Oct. 31 at noon before heading to Energizer Park to enjoy St. Louis CITY SC's 2 p.m. final home match of the season. As part of the celebration, High Five and Cookies will each donate 10% of all Louligan Lemonade sales to the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance, helping support the organization's work to preserve Missouri's rivers and the surrounding landscapes that sustain them. The partnership brings together three organizations with deep connections to the St. Louis community around a shared goal: celebrating what makes the region special while helping protect its future.“We are thrilled to partner with High Five and Cookies to celebrate the excitement and fun of St. Louis soccer while helping support the great work of the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance,” said Mitch Morice of the Saint Louligans.“Our community has always been about more than what happens on the field. It's about bringing people together, creating an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome and showing our pride in St. Louis. Louligan Lemonade is a fun way to extend that spirit beyond the stadium.”Founded in 2010, the Saint Louligans are a community of St. Louis soccer supporters dedicated to celebrating the sport, supporting local soccer and encouraging more people throughout the region to get involved. Known for their enthusiasm, camaraderie and spirited match-day presence, the group helps create the welcoming, energetic atmosphere that makes St. Louis soccer special. The Saint Louligans have cultivated a longstanding relationship with the downtown Cookies dispensary, located near Energizer Park, through rallies, match-day gatherings and other collaborations that bring soccer fans together. The Louligan Lemonade launch builds on that relationship while introducing High Five as a partner in celebrating the city's soccer community.“There's something really special about a fan organization that does so much to bring the spirit of sport to more people,” said Val Nolan, Director of Operations at Cookies Downtown St. Louis.“The Saint Louligans have helped make St. Louis soccer a true community experience, and we couldn't be more excited to work with them and High Five on a collaboration that celebrates that passion. Louligan Lemonade gives fans another way to recognize the people and traditions that make this city's soccer culture unique, while supporting an important local conservation organization.”

James E Dissett

Puf Creativ

+1 303-532-7392

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High Five, Cookies and the Saint Louligans Join Forces for 'Louligan Lemonade,' a Toast to St. Louis Soccer News Provided By Dissett Communications Strategies October 27, 2026, 14:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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