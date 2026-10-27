Influential Women Highlights Sheena West: Strengthening Healthcare Revenue Performance Through Empathetic Leadership

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Associate Director of Revenue Cycle at BetterHealth Leads a Multi-State Team and Brings More Than 20 Years of Expertise in Revenue Integrity, Billing Operations, and Insurance Claims ManagementLynchburg, Virginia – Sheena West is the Associate Director of Revenue Cycle at BetterHealth, a Planned Parenthood Partnership, where she leads revenue cycle operations and supports healthcare organizations across the United States. With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle management, her specialties include healthcare revenue cycle leadership, revenue integrity and optimization, healthcare billing, and insurance claims management. She also brings expertise in process improvement and financial performance optimization.The revenue cycle covers every step between a patient's first appointment and the final payment for care, including registration, charge capture, coding, claims submission, and collections. When any part of that process breaks down, healthcare organizations lose revenue they have earned, and patients may face confusing bills or delays. Revenue integrity work ensures that services are documented, charged, and billed accurately, protecting both the organization and the people it serves. Sheena's expertise in these areas helps her clients remain financially healthy so they can continue focusing on patient care.Sheena began her career at the front desk of a physical therapy office, where she gained firsthand experience in patient services and healthcare administration. That early role gave her an understanding of how the financial side of healthcare affects patients and providers alike. She later spent nearly a decade as Revenue Integrity Manager for a local hospital system, where she oversaw charge capture, billing workflows, and efficiency initiatives designed to reduce revenue leakage. In January 2023, she joined BetterHealth as Associate Director of Revenue Cycle.Sheena earned a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and an MBA in Business Administration and Management from ECPI University, completing both degrees online while raising her family. She is a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional through the Healthcare Financial Management Association and a Certified Revenue Cycle Representative. She is also a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and AAPC, which keeps her connected to developments across her field.Sheena attributes her success to resilience, determination, and a drive to overcome challenges. She has been motivated by the belief that she could reach her goals despite doubts or obstacles, and by a desire to prove her capability to herself and others. That motivation pushed her to keep learning, growing, and pursuing advancement. Her perseverance and commitment to excellence helped her navigate change and build lasting confidence.For young women entering healthcare revenue cycle management, Sheena's advice is to be patient. Expertise takes time, and new professionals should not feel pressure to learn everything at once. Because healthcare, especially insurance and the revenue cycle, is constantly evolving, adaptability is essential. She encourages newcomers to remain consistent, curious, and committed to lifelong learning, and to treat change as an opportunity for growth rather than a setback.Sheena sees constant change as both the defining challenge and the defining reality of her field. In revenue cycle work, she notes, the only constant is change. Shifting payer rules, evolving regulations, and new technologies require teams to adapt continually, and her ability to guide her team through that change is central to the results she delivers for her clients.Empathy and open-mindedness are the values that matter most to Sheena in her work and personal life. She believes in understanding the perspectives of others, listening with compassion, and making people feel respected and valued. Those values guide how she leads her team, collaborates with colleagues, and approaches challenges. Staying open to new ideas helps her keep learning, build strong relationships, and support the people around her.Her journey shows how persistence and a willingness to learn can turn an entry-level role into a leadership career. From the front desk of a physical therapy office to the leadership of a multi-state team, Sheena West continues to show that resilience and empathy can drive excellence in healthcare finance.Learn More about Sheena West:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Highlights Sheena West: Strengthening Healthcare Revenue Performance Through Empathetic Leadership News Provided By Influential Women October 27, 2026, 14:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.