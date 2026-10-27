Wanjiru Nganga, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Leads With Love In Community Inclusion And Disability Support

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Community Inclusion Specialist at Elwyn Brings a Background in Marketing, Design, and Technology to Person-Centered Care for Individuals With Disabilities and Behavioral NeedsMedia, Pennsylvania – Wanjiru Nganga is a Community Inclusion Specialist at Elwyn, where she supports individuals with disabilities and behavioral needs through engagement, daily assistance, and community integration. Her specialties include community inclusion and disability support, person-centered care and support services, and healthcare support and humanitarian assistance. In her role, she organizes activities and outings, assists with appointments, supports medication routines, and helps the people she serves access groceries, clothing, and recreational opportunities. Her work centers on helping each individual participate fully and confidently in community life.Community inclusion goes beyond meeting daily needs. It means helping people with disabilities build routines, relationships, and experiences that reflect their own preferences and goals. A person-centered approach places each individual at the center of decisions about their care, recognizing that every person has unique interests, strengths, and ways of engaging with the world. For Wanjiru, that means listening closely, encouraging independence wherever possible, and ensuring that the people she supports feel respected, valued, and connected to the world around them. She approaches each day with patience and creativity, finding new ways to make ordinary routines meaningful.Originally from Nairobi, Kenya, Wanjiru moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, in her early twenties to pursue a career in technology. She arrived with two suitcases and a dream, and as a newcomer, she embraced every opportunity that came her way. She pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Thompson Rivers University in Canada and explored further studies in digital marketing, industrial and product design, user experience, and computer science. A digital marketing class, where she first learned about the future of technology, remains one of her milestone moments.Before moving into healthcare, Wanjiru built a background in marketing, digital strategy, design, and technology. At REITIUM, a real estate investment platform, she contributed to digital marketing campaigns, content development, brand strategy, and community engagement initiatives that strengthened customer education and awareness. A growing desire to serve vulnerable communities eventually led her to shift her focus toward healthcare and humanitarian support, where she now brings creativity, organizational skills, and problem-solving to her daily work.Wanjiru attributes her success to her parents, who worked hard and made sacrifices so that she and her sister could receive a good education and a solid foundation. They taught her humility and the importance of doing her best regardless of circumstances. Although her family has been separated by distance for years, with her sister in Canada, her mother traveling, and her father serving his community in Kenya, the values they instilled continue to guide her.The best career advice Wanjiru has received is to be herself and to be authentic. When she makes a mistake or feels overwhelmed, she has learned to communicate openly with her team, because life happens and transparency with colleagues matters. For young women entering her field, her advice is to have faith, stay strong, and not fear mistakes. Everyone makes them, she reminds them, and they are a natural part of learning.Wanjiru sees outdated systems as one of the biggest challenges in her field. Much of the work still runs on paper, which makes it difficult for staff to access important documents quickly. She sees a meaningful opportunity to modernize those systems so that information is easier to find and better organized. Drawing on her technology background, she views artificial intelligence as a useful tool for getting answers quickly and organizing information systematically, freeing caregivers to spend more time with the people they serve.In her Influential Women article, The Hidden Gift of Adversity, Wanjiru explores how hardship can produce resilience, wisdom, and purpose. She observes that the people others admire usually grew through difficulty rather than avoiding it. Although human beings tend to experience setbacks as permanent, resilient people ask what an experience is teaching them. She explains that resilience is built rather than inborn, strengthening like a muscle under load, and that adversity teaches specific lessons: loss teaches gratitude, failure teaches humility, and uncertainty teaches adaptability. While no one can choose adversity, she writes, everyone can choose whether it defines them or develops them.In a video interview with Influential Women, Wanjiru described influence as using one's voice, experiences, and actions to create a positive impact beyond oneself. Influence, in her view, is measured by the lives a person touches, the encouragement they give, and the doors they open for others. She encourages younger women chasing their dreams to be kind to themselves, celebrate small wins, and write down every achievement, since each step in the right direction builds momentum.Leading with love is the value that matters most to Wanjiru, along with humility, perseverance, and authenticity. She believes compassion, empathy, and kindness build meaningful connections and create a positive impact at work and at home. From Nairobi to Johannesburg to Vancouver and now Pennsylvania, Wanjiru Nganga has turned every new beginning into an opportunity to serve, helping individuals with disabilities live fuller and more connected lives.Learn More about Wanjiru Nganga:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Wanjiru Nganga, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Leads With Love In Community Inclusion And Disability Support News Provided By Influential Women October 27, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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