Space Ranger Fred Returns For A Spine-Tingling Halloween Adventure

Cover artwork for Space Ranger Fred and the Ghostly Cries of Een, the fifth book in Matthew Newnham's children's series, illustrated by Richie Williams.

Book 5 in the award-winning STEM children's series, Space Ranger Fred and the Ghostly Cries of Een, is out now and available worldwide

- Matthew Newnham, author of Space Ranger Fred

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Children's author Matthew Newnham today announces the release of Space Ranger Fred and the Ghostly Cries of Een, the fifth book in his Space Ranger Fred series, just in time for Halloween.

Fred's latest mission takes him to the mysterious planet of Een, where strange, ghostly cries echo through the dark. Is Een haunted, or is there a scientific explanation waiting to be found? With courage, curiosity and a little help from science, Fred sets out to discover the truth. The story is illustrated by Richie Williams and is written for readers aged 6 to 10.

Like every book in the series, the adventure blends spooky fun with STEM learning, encouraging children to ask questions, test ideas and look for evidence rather than simply fear the unknown. It is a story designed to be read aloud at bedtime, shared in the classroom or devoured by confident young readers on their own.

“Halloween is the perfect time to show children that being brave and being curious go hand in hand,” said Matthew Newnham.“Fred doesn't run from the ghostly cries. He investigates them. That's the Space Ranger Fred way, and I hope this book gives families and teachers a thrilling, slightly spooky way to talk about science.”

Where to buy: Space Ranger Fred and the Ghostly Cries of Een (ISBN 978-1-0666149-2-9) is available globally through online retailers and bookshops. Details and links are at .

Book signings and signed copies: Newnham will be signing copies at an official Halloween launch event on Saturday 31 October at The Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath, with signing sessions at 1pm and 3pm. Signed copies are also available to order for readers anywhere in the world.

Influencer and creator collaborations: Signed copies are available for collaborations with influencers, bloggers, teachers and parenting creators who would like to share the book with their audiences. To arrange a copy, please get in touch using the details below.

About Space Ranger Fred

Created by Matthew Newnham, Space Ranger Fred is a STEM-linked children's book series for ages 6 to 10. Since 2015 Matthew has built the series into a growing brand, visiting schools across the UK to inspire children to read, explore and imagine. Matthew is a British children's author and literacy advocate.

About Matthew Newnham

Matthew Newnham is a children's author and literacy advocate based in West Sussex. He is the founder of Matthew Newnham Productions Limited and the creator of the Space Ranger Fred series.

For media queries and interview requests, please contact:

Matthew Newnham

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Notes to editors

Title: Space Ranger Fred and the Ghostly Cries of Een (Book 5)

Author: Matthew Newnham | Illustrator: Richie Williams

Age range: 6 to 10

ISBN: 978-1-0666149-2-9

Review copies, interviews and high-resolution images available on request

TONY SEIFART

JamJar Digital

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