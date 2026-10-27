Chak De! India Star Vidya Malavade's Witty Response To Fake Electricity Calls Highlights Growing Digital Scam Risks

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actress Vidya Malavade, best known for playing the captain of the women's hockey team in Chak De! India, has drawn attention to a suspicious phone call involving an alleged electricity disconnection threat.

Chak De! India actress Vidya Malavade raises awareness against scam calls

In a recent Instagram reel, the actress appears to receive a call from someone claiming that her power supply will be cut off, despite her electricity bill having been paid.

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The caller reportedly insists that she download an app to resolve the issue. Rather than giving in to the pressure, Vidya responds with a pointed remark, "I would rather manage with a candle than risk emptying my bank account!"

While it is not clear whether the call was genuine or staged for the video, the situation reflects a type of warning that consumers should take seriously.

Fraudsters can pose as electricity department employees and use threats of immediate disconnection to pressure people into following instructions without verifying them.

How electricity disconnection scams can work

Unexpected calls about unpaid bills can cause concern, particularly when the caller claims that electricity will be disconnected within a short period. Such pressure can make people act quickly without checking whether the demand is legitimate.

Requests to download unfamiliar applications are another reason to be cautious. Depending on the app and the permissions that are granted, fraudsters may attempt to gain access to sensitive information or misuse remote-access features to interfere with a victim's device and financial accounts.

Consumers should verify claims about outstanding bills or disconnection directly with their electricity provider through its official website, customer service number or authorised payment channels. They should avoid clicking unknown links, downloading apps at a caller's request or sharing banking details, passwords and one-time passwords.

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Vidya's response puts the issue across in simple terms. A possible interruption to electricity may be inconvenient, but acting in panic could expose someone to a much greater financial risk.

Vidya Malavade's work front

Vidya rose to widespread recognition with the 2007 sports drama Chak De! India, starring Shah Rukh Khan. She played Vidya Sharma, the goalkeeper and captain of the Indian women's hockey team, in a film that remains one of her best-known projects.

She has since appeared in films including Kidnap (2008), Striker (2010), 1920: Evil Returns (2012) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013). Her later credits include Koi Jaane Na (2021), Starfish (2023) and Ruslaan (2024).

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On streaming platforms, she has appeared in series such as Netflix's Mismatched, as well as Inside Edge, Flesh and Dr. Arora.

Her recent reel has brought attention to a practical concern beyond her acting career: the importance of verifying urgent financial or service-related demands before acting on them.