India, Liechtenstein Discuss Expanding Trade, Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada on Tuesday met the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Environment and Culture of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Sabine Monauni as both countries explored opportunities to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties.

The ministers discussed expanding cooperation in areas including technology, innovation, financial services and manufacturing, an official statement said.

Prasada highlighted India's strong economic growth, expanding market opportunities and ongoing reforms, underscoring the country's emergence as a stable, competitive and scalable base for global businesses seeking long-term growth.

The minister discussed opportunities for Liechtenstein-based companies to expand their presence and investments in India. He encouraged the Liechtenstein business community to leverage India's expanding market, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and supportive policy environment, and invited greater investments and partnerships with Indian businesses.

India's real gross domestic product grew 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026-27, supported by robust domestic demand and gains in manufacturing and services.

The statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said the meeting took place on the sidelines of the visit of the Head of State of the Principality of Liechtenstein, H. S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois, to India from October 25 to 28.

This marks his second visit to India in 2026, following his visit to New Delhi in February to participate in the AI Impact Summit.

Liechtenstein is an important partner for India among the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries. The India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) provides an enhanced framework for deeper economic engagement between India and EFTA countries, with $100 billion in investment commitments and 1 million direct jobs over 15 years.

The India–EFTA Prosperity Summit 2026, held in New Delhi earlier this month, provided further momentum to India–EFTA and India–Liechtenstein economic relations.

-IANS

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