Dularchand Yadav Murder Case: SC To Hear Plea Against Anant Singh's Bail On Oct 30

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Mokama MLA Anant Singh could face fresh legal trouble as the Supreme Court is likely to hear on October 30 a plea challenging the bail granted to him by the Patna High Court in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The petition has been filed by Niraj Kumar, grandson of the deceased, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Singh by the Patna High Court on March 19, 2026.

As per the case details available on the official website of the apex court, the Special Leave Petition (SLP) is pending before a Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale. The matter was last listed on September 29, when the Supreme Court deferred the hearing to October 30 after counsel for Singh sought an adjournment to file a counter-affidavit.

The apex court had made it clear that no further adjournment would be entertained.

Earlier, on July 13, the Supreme Court had issued notice on the plea after the petitioner's counsel submitted that Singh's criminal antecedents had not been duly considered by the Patna High Court while granting him bail.

Advocate Shilpi Chowdhary, appearing for the petitioner, had also submitted that Singh had not fully disclosed his 67 criminal antecedents. The apex court subsequently granted time to the respondents to file their counter-affidavit.

The case stems from the murder of Dularchand Yadav, a Jan Suraaj Party supporter and former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, on October 30, 2025, in Basawanchak village under the Ghoswari police station area of Mokama, during campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the police investigation, an SUV allegedly ran over Yadav, leading to his death on the spot. However, his family members alleged that he was first shot and then run over by a vehicle.

Police had identified Anant Singh as the prime accused and arrested him on the night of November 1, 2025. Two of his nephews were also arrested in connection with the case. Singh was subsequently sent to judicial custody on November 2. His earlier bail pleas had been rejected by the MP-MLA court before the Patna High Court granted him relief.

Despite being in jail, Singh contested the Mokama Assembly seat and won the election.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (United) expelled Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, from the party for six years last week over alleged anti-party activities during the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections. The party cited alleged violations of its directives and Singh's decision to oppose JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduates' constituency election and campaign for Anuj Singh, a candidate associated with Jan Suraaj.

The JD(U) has also written to the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly seeking action against Singh's membership under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification on grounds of defection.