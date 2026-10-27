Iranian Mps Visit Taj Mahal, Hail 'Shared Civilisational Heritage' With India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Members of Iran's Parliament, who are in India for the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. Sharing pictures of the visit on X on Tuesday, the Iranian Embassy said the monument reflected the rich artistic heritage of India and showed how civilisations enrich one another.

“Members of Iran's Parliament visited the iconic Taj Mahal, a timeless masterpiece reflecting the rich artistic heritage of India and the centuries-old cultural dialogue between Iran and India. From Persian-inspired gardens and calligraphy to India's remarkable craftsmanship and architectural traditions, the Taj Mahal stands as a symbol of how civilisations enrich one another,” the Embassy posted.

“As Iranian poet Sohrab Sepehri beautifully evoked in The Traveller, the Taj Mahal reflected in the Yamuna becomes a moment where art, life, and eternity meet. A shared civilizational heritage, connecting our peoples across generations,” it added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met the visiting Iranian parliamentary representatives on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi.

Sharing glimpses from the interaction on X, the Iranian Embassy in India stated,“On the sidelines of the 12th Parliamentary Forum 2026, Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, and senior parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor received Iranian parliamentary representatives in courtesy calls, underscoring the importance of bilateral relations between Iran and India.”

The forum brought together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and advance people-centric development.

Earlier in the day, the visiting Iranian parliamentary delegation met Om Birla at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

“The parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visiting New Delhi to participate in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, met with Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla this morning and held talks with him,” the Iranian Embassy in India posted on X.

Iran's parliamentary delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.