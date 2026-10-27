Royaljet Appoints New Vice President For Flight Operations

Captain Jesper de Hemmer Horksjaer is appointed VP Flight Operations

RoyalJet, the Abu Dhabi-based global premium private jet operator, has announced the appointment of Captain Jesper de Hemmer Horskjaer as VP Flight Operations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Capt. Jesper is an aviation executive and training specialist with more than 22 years of international aviation experience and over 12,000 flight hours. Prior to his appointment, he has already been leading operational excellence, safety and strategic development across Royal Jet during his previous role as Acting VP Flight Operations.

Capt. Jesper has also had extensive leadership experience as Postholder Crew Training, Deputy DFO, Technical Pilot, TRI/TRE (GCAA asnd EASA) and Boeing 737 BBJ Captain, with a strong passion for developing people and building high-performing teams.

Royal Jet LLC is an Abu Dhabi-owned company that leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Excellency Mohammed Bin Mahfoodh Alardhi. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the company operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Zayed International Airport. The company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Republic of San Marino Civil Aviation Authority. Royal Jet LLC owns and/or operates eight Boeing Business Jets and two Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. Royal Jet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) and a member of various other industry associations. Its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and the Wyvern Wingman program. Additionally, its FBO is also a member of the leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple-times winner of the“World's Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won numerous awards for its facilities and services.