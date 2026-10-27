Reel Gone Wrong: E-Rickshaw Overturns On Highway During Risky Tyre Change Stunt

A viral video showing youths attempting a dangerous stunt with a moving e-rickshaw on a highway has sparked concerns about the risks people are willing to take for social media fame. The footage shows one youth driving the vehicle while another attempts to change one of its tyres without stopping. The stunt takes a dangerous turn when the e-rickshaw overturns on the road after the removed tyre rolls back towards the vehicle.

किसी भी फिल्म का सीन नहीं है यह हकीकत है।

चलती गाड़ी का चक्का बदलते हुए तो सिर्फ फिल्मों में देखा था अब लोग चलती गाड़ी का टायर बदलते हुए रील बना रहे हैं! दानिश अख्तर मेवाती (@DanishMevati094) October 26, 2026

The exact location of the incident and whether anyone was injured remain unconfirmed.

Youths' attempt to tyre change on moving e-rickshaw turns chaotic

In the video circulating on social media, one youth can be seen driving the e-rickshaw while another attempts to remove one of its tyres as the vehicle continues moving along the highway.

The second youth removes the tyre and lets it roll away before attempting to fit another wheel in its place. However, the removed tyre appears to roll back towards the moving vehicle and strikes the same area from which it was taken off.

The sudden impact leaves little time for the youth to complete the replacement. The e-rickshaw loses its balance and overturns on the highway.

The clip ends with the vehicle toppled on the road. It is not clear from the available footage whether the youths sustained injuries or whether other road users were affected.

The stunt has raised questions about the dangers of attempting risky acts on public roads, particularly when moving vehicles and other road users are involved.

Social media users criticise stunt for online fame

The video has drawn strong reactions on X, with several users questioning why people risk their lives to create content for social media.

One user wrote that people were going to extreme lengths to make videos. Another warned that even a small mistake during such a stunt could prove fatal.

@AnjaliKumari009 रील के चक्कर में लोग जान जोखिम में डालने से भी नहीं चूक रहे!

- Shikha Rani (@shikharaniveda) October 25, 2026

Some users called for action against those involved, while others compared the stunt to scenes from films, pointing out that such acts might look entertaining on screen but could have serious consequences in real life.

I'd only seen people changing the wheels of moving vehicles in movies, but now people are doing it for REELS! ‍♀️

The reel craze is seriously on another level. Likes and views can wait, but your life is not a stunt.

People are literally playing with their lives for a few seconds of internet fame. Have we lost all common sense?

#reelsvirales #Reelcraze

- Crow Dhillon (@CrowDhillon8) October 27, 2026

One commenter remarked that people were now attempting stunts previously seen only in films, simply to make reels. Others questioned who would be held responsible if such behaviour resulted in an accident.

The reactions reflected growing concern over dangerous stunts performed for online attention. Several users stressed that views and likes were not worth putting lives at risk.