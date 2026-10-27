Russia Torn Between Wooing Taliban And Protecting Central Asia

MENAFN - Asia Times) Russia is courting the Taliban with one hand and arming the Taliban's neighbor with the other.

Moscow was the first country to recognize the Taliban, a diplomatic coup it has since tried to turn to its advantage. Now it is rushing weapons and border equipment to Tajikistan to guard against threats from Afghan soil.

The two seemingly contradictory moves expose a larger strategic dilemma: Russia seeks influence in Kabul, but must also show it can still guarantee Central Asia's security.

On October 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to supply Tajikistan with weapons, military equipment and border-protection technology through the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance.

A week later, CSTO officials offered a clearer timetable. Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus were preparing equipment shipments, with initial deliveries expected before the end of 2026. The aid is part of a five-year border-security program approved in November 2024.

The organization's secretary general, Taalatbek Masadykov, stressed that the effort was not aimed at Afghanistan. The distinction matters. Moscow wants stronger defenses along Central Asia's frontier without damaging its ties to Kabul.

The question is whether Russia can honor an existing security commitment while fighting a prolonged war in Ukraine and cultivating closer ties with the Taliban.

Tajikistan shares more than 1,300 kilometers of mountainous border with Afghanistan. Remote valleys, rough terrain and limited surveillance infrastructure make the frontier difficult to control.

Those vulnerabilities became plain in November 2025, when two attacks launched from Afghan territory killed five Chinese nationals in Tajikistan. Beijing subsequently urged Chinese businesses and personnel to leave the affected areas.

The attacks exposed risks beyond national security. Chinese investment, transport links and infrastructure projects all depend on stability along a frontier where militants and traffickers remain active.

Russia has just as much at stake in the region. It keeps a substantial military presence in Tajikistan and has long cast itself as Central Asia's chief security guarantor.

Latest stories Chasing foreign phantoms in Prabowo's embattled Indonesia Anthropic's record $2tn IPO could bring global risks to a head Combo interceptors best bet for US drone and missile defense

The CSTO's Cobalt-2026 exercises, held in Tajikistan from October 18 to 23, involved special-purpose units rehearsing operations against armed groups and criminal networks. But military drills and exercises cannot show whether border forces have the intelligence, surveillance technology and sustained operational support needed to respond to a real attack.

That distinction increasingly matters to Moscow's standing in the region.

In July 2025, Russia became the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government, marking a significant diplomatic shift from being one-time battlefield adversaries.

Recognition provided Moscow openings to deepen counterterrorism cooperation, expand economic engagement and increase its influence over Afghanistan's relations with its Central Asian neighbors.

Yet diplomatic access has not erased Russia's security concerns. At a conference this month, Lavrov warned that militant groups maintained positions in Afghan areas bordering Central Asia. He called the Islamic State Khorasan Province, known as ISKP, a major threat and alleged that militants were trying to cross borders disguised as civilians.

These are Russian official assessments, and the extent of the militant infrastructure and infiltration is difficult to verify independently. Taliban officials say they are fighting ISKP and reject allegations that Afghanistan threatens its neighbors.

In August, the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid disputed the CSTO's security concerns, calling its underlying information unreliable.

Moscow thus faces a practical problem. Recognition facilitates communication with Kabul, but it does not guarantee effective intelligence sharing, border enforcement or cooperation against transnational militant networks.

Bolstering Tajikistan's defenses hedges against these uncertainties. The challenge is to turn diplomatic access into meaningful security cooperation without eroding the confidence of Russia's Central Asian allies.

China's growing security footprint in Tajikistan is also testing Russia's traditional role in the region.

In March, Tajikistan approved a Chinese-funded project to build nine border facilities along the Afghan frontier, including surveillance and communications infrastructure meant to strengthen Tajik border forces.

The initiative reflects Beijing's interest in protecting Chinese citizens, investments and transportation routes from the instability spilling out of Afghanistan.

Russia and China are not necessarily competing for regional power and influence. Moscow has long-standing military partnerships, while Beijing provides money, infrastructure and technical assistance. Indeed, these roles can complement each other.

But influence increasingly depends on who actually delivers. If Chinese-funded facilities improve surveillance while Russian equipment deliveries run late, Tajikistan could become more reliant on Beijing for specific security capabilities.

Dushanbe would not need to break with Moscow for this shift to happen. Diversifying security partners can slowly change the regional balance without a dramatic, geopolitical realignment.

China need not replace Russia militarily to expand its influence. Making itself indispensable in border infrastructure and security technology may be enough.

Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine complicates its regional commitments. Sustained combat in Ukraine consumes equipment, industrial capacity and money. Although several CSTO members are preparing supplies for Tajikistan, Moscow remains the bloc's main military power.

The October 23 announcement indicated that suppliers had been chosen and contracts were being finalized. It did not say the promised equipment had reached Tajik border forces or entered service.

Effective border security also requires trained personnel, working surveillance systems, intelligence coordination and maintenance arrangements. Progress will inevitably be measured by better monitoring coverage, operational readiness, and effective and timely responses to cross-border incidents.

The Daily Report Start your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly Report A weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories

Sign up for one of our free newsletters

If the CSTO fulfills its commitments and strengthens Tajikistan's capabilities, Moscow can reinforce its regional position while preserving diplomatic relations with Kabul. But if implementation falters, its capacity to sustain traditional security responsibilities will face harder questions.

Other Central Asian governments will be watching. Tajikistan's experience may show whether Russia can translate collective security pledges into operational results while its military is focused and stretched in Ukraine.

Russia is unlikely to abandon its rapprochement with the Taliban or retreat from its security commitments to Tajikistan. The likelier course is continued engagement with Kabul alongside stronger defenses on Afghanistan's northern frontier.

Yet China's expanding involvement gives Central Asian states greater room to diversify their partnerships. Moscow can no longer count on longstanding military ties alone to sustain its regional influence.

For Tajikistan, the immediate priority is a more secure border. For Russia, the larger question is whether it can remain Central Asia's leading security provider while pursuing a pragmatic relationship with the Taliban.

Russia can recognize the Taliban and simultaneously arm Tajikistan. The harder task will be proving that its diplomacy and military commitments can deliver the security Central Asia needs with an unstable Afghanistan in the neighborhood.

Saima Afzal is a researcher specializing in South Asian security, counterterrorism, and broader geopolitical dynamics across the Middle East, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. She is currently a research scholar at Justus Liebig University, Germany, where her work examines strategic affairs and evolving patterns of regional conflict.

Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories Or

Thank you for registering!

Share on X (Opens in new window) Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedI Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Faceboo Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsAp Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddi Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Emai Print (Opens in new window) Prin