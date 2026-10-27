Aritzia Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Aritzia Inc.: Announced its five-year strategic plan, and will host an Investor Day today at its Support Office in New York. Aritzia Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $151.60.
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