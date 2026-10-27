Satellos Bioscience Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Satellos Bioscience Inc.: Announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of internationally recognized leaders in stem cell biology, regenerative medicine, neuroscience and small molecule chemistry who will help guide the company's long-term scientific exploration of regeneration, aging and neurodegenerative biology. Satellos Bioscience Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $9.33.
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