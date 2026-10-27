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Metatek Group Ltd.

Metatek Group Ltd.


Date: 2026-10-27 10:13:40

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Metatek Group Ltd.: Has entered into an Aircraft Services Agreement with Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc., one of the leading U.S. aerial firefighting companies. Bridger will provide dedicated aircraft availability, modification, maintenance, and operational services in support of Metatek's global airborne geophysical sensor survey operations. Metatek Group Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.0094 at $0.42.

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