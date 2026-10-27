Ivanhoe Electric Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Ivanhoe Electric Inc.: President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin announced that Jonathan Wang has joined the Company as the Vice President of Investor Relations, effective October 26, 2026. He joins Ivanhoe Electric's executive team based in Tempe, Arizona. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares T are trading up $0.17 at $7.87.
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