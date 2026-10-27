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Versabank

Versabank


Date: 2026-10-27 10:13:39

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - VersaBank: Announced it has received approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, acting under authority delegated by the Federal Reserve Board in the United States for its previously announced plan to realign its corporate structure to a standard U.S. bank framework pursuant to which Versa Bancorp, a new Delaware corporation, will become the direct holding company of the Bank. VersaBank shares T are trading down $0.43 at $32.25.

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Baystreet.ca

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