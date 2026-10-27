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Dynacor Group Inc.

Dynacor Group Inc.


Date: 2026-10-27 10:13:38

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Dynacor Group Inc.: Has approved a monthly dividend of $0.01333 per common share ($0.16 annually) for November 2026. This will be payable on November 17 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 9. Dynacor Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $5.15.

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Baystreet.ca

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