Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts 2 Houthi Ballistic Missiles Targeting Riyadh

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Tuesday that its air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Coalition spokesman Maj Gen Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a post on the US social media platform X, without providing further details on possible casualties or damage.

Earlier Tuesday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

It also announced the interception and destruction of four drones launched by the Houthis towards the kingdom's southern region.

The interceptions came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognised government.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Houthis since March 2015, after the group seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other parts of the country in 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU