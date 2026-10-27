Leyla Aliyeva And Secretary-General Of Muslim Council Of Elders Discuss Cooperation
On October 27, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders.
During the meeting, the sides praised Azerbaijan's contributions to strengthening Islamic solidarity and discussed prospects for further cooperation between the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan and the Muslim Council of Elders.
It was noted that Azerbaijan actively promotes Islamic culture and its fundamental values on the international stage and continues to make significant contributions in this field.
The meeting also highlighted the importance of the Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in 2027, where key issues will be discussed.
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