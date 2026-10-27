Gamesummit And OMNI AI Attract Over 4,000 Visitors And International Technology Giants

More than 4,000 visitors attended the Gamesummit and OMNI AI Summit in Baku, bringing together international technology companies, industry experts, entrepreneurs and game developers to explore the future of gaming and the practical application of artificial intelligence.

Held in exclusive partnership with Azercell, the events featured more than 30 participating companies, including representatives from Google, Xsolla, Microsoft/Xbox, BytePlus and Wonderful AI.

Discussions focused on emerging trends in the global gaming industry, opportunities for technology-driven businesses and the integration of AI solutions into commercial operations.

Azercell also presented its newly launched gaming services at a dedicated exhibition booth, introducing visitors to digital products developed as part of the company's broader technological transformation strategy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sona Abbasova, Director of Azercell's Corporate Communications Department, highlighted the growing importance of gaming and artificial intelligence in the company's development plans.

"Today, Azercell's goal is to provide customers with innovative digital solutions that offer new opportunities, alongside traditional telecommunication services. Artificial intelligence and gaming services are key pillars of this strategy. Our objective is to enrich the customer experience and contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's digital ecosystem," Abbasova said.

Nargiz Taghizade, Head of Azercell's Digital Value-Added Services and Partnerships Department, participated in a panel discussion titled "From Illusion to Reality: Global Expansion and Sustainable Growth Strategies for Game Studios."

The discussion brought together representatives from Xsolla, Burson, Recontact Games and Meridian Play to examine opportunities for game studios seeking to expand into new markets.

During the session, Taghizade outlined the partnership and support opportunities Azercell can provide to international developers and independent studios interested in entering Azerbaijan's gaming market.

She emphasised the importance of adapting gaming products to local languages, cultural characteristics and consumer preferences to ensure sustainable market growth.

Taghizade also presented Azercell's gaming services portfolio, which the company began expanding in 2026.

Among the developments highlighted was the ability for customers to top up their Steam accounts using their mobile phone balance. According to Azercell, it is the first and only mobile operator in Azerbaijan to offer this functionality.

The company also introduced its Gaming Portal, launched within the Azercell mobile application, as part of its efforts to expand access to digital entertainment services.

Alongside the industry discussions, the OMNI AI Summit hosted the Starnest Academy AI Hackathon, attracting more than 500 participants.

A total of 250 teams took part in the competition, working on artificial intelligence-based products and technological solutions.

The hackathon was designed to encourage the practical application of AI, support innovative ideas and provide participants with opportunities to develop technology-driven projects.

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