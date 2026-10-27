ISESCO Chief Says Aghdam Reports Could Become Evidence In International Courts

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Representatives from various countries visited Aghdam in 2022, which was the first mission by an international organisation to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, ISESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik said.

Al-Malik made the remarks on Tuesday during a panel session titled“Culture at the Centre: Trusted Pathways to a Shared Future with SECURE,” held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

He said the delegation, comprising seven to eight representatives from different countries, witnessed extensive destruction in the region and conducted on-site observations while following safety procedures in mine-contaminated areas.

After examining the territories, the delegation prepared special reports, Al-Malik said, adding that the documents could serve as valuable evidence for international courts and legal platforms in the future.

Since the initial visit, the delegation has travelled to Aghdam, areas surrounding the city and Shusha a total of seven times, he said. The team has been impressed by Shusha's development and reconstruction over the years.

Al-Malik also praised the restoration and rebuilding efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as initiatives to preserve heritage sites reflecting the country's rich cultural legacy. He said visitors had expressed admiration for the efforts undertaken by Azerbaijan's leadership and people.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is being held in Baku from October 27 to 29 under the theme“Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Divided World.”

The forum is a major international event within the Baku Process, launched in 2008 at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. First held in 2011, it brings together countries, international organisations, experts and civil society representatives to promote intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The programme includes discussions on peace and security, intercultural and interfaith dialogue, the role of young people, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage and tourism.