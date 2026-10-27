Russian Missile Strike On Derhachi Leaves Five Injured, Causes Damage
“The enemy launched a missile strike on the town of Derhachi. A warehouse building was hit. A gas station's equipment and a car were damaged. Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack,” the statement said.
In subsequent posts, Syniehubov reported that there were casualties. As of 14:00, the number of injured had risen to five.Read also: Zelensky on overnight attack: Russia targeted energy, logistics, and urban infrastructure almost everywhere
As reported, Kharkiv and 12 other settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack the previous day, leaving three people dead and eight injured.
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