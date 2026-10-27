Russian Missile Strike On Derhachi Leaves Five Injured, Causes Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy launched a missile strike on the town of Derhachi. A warehouse building was hit. A gas station's equipment and a car were damaged. Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack,” the statement said.

In subsequent posts, Syniehubov reported that there were casualties. As of 14:00, the number of injured had risen to five.

Zelensky on overnight attack: Russia targeted energy, logistics, and urban infrastructure almost everywhere

As reported, Kharkiv and 12 other settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack the previous day, leaving three people dead and eight injured.

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