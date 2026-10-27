Russian Forces Strike Warehouse Belonging To KSD Publishing House

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the publishing house reported this on Facebook.

“Friends, on the morning when we wanted to congratulate you on Ukrainian Writing and Language Day and share our November announcements, we have completely different, disheartening news. We are forced to report that the enemy has targeted our warehouse. The attack on the area where it is located is ongoing. None of our employees were injured,” the post reads.

's State University of Trade and Economics damaged, no students or staff kille

The publishing house noted that the consequences of the attack will inevitably affect the release of new titles, which were scheduled to launch on November 5.

The announcements have been postponed to assess the situation and determine how to proceed, the publishing house emphasized, and called for understanding and support.

As reported by Ukrinform, the warehouses of the“Knyholav” publishing house in Kyiv were destroyed as a result of a Russian missile attack on the night of October 7.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, illustrative