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Severe Thunderstorms, Downpours Persist Nationwide: JMD

Severe Thunderstorms, Downpours Persist Nationwide: JMD


Date: 2026-10-27 10:09:07

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to sweep across northern, central, eastern, and southern Jordan, according to the latest radar imagery released by the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) on Tuesday.

In its update, IMD warned of intense lightning and severe thunderstorms, urging Jordanians to stay clear of low-lying areas and flood-prone valleys.

The JMD stressed the heightened risk of sudden flash floods as heavy downpours will persist almost nationwide.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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