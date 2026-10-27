What's Driving The Geographic Atrophy Market Boom? Experts Forecast Strong Expansion And Competitive Shifts Through 2034 Apellis Pharma, Iveric Bio., Belite Bio, NGM Biopharma, Novartis, Cellcure

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Geographic Atrophy Companies in the market include - Complement Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Nanoscope Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Annexon, Genentech, Belite Bio, Inc, Aviceda Therapeutics, Iveric Bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Novartis, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Annexon, Inc, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 27, 2026: DelveInsight's “Geographic Atrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Geographic Atrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Geographic Atrophy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Geographic Atrophy market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Geographic Atrophy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Geographic Atrophy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Geographic Atrophy Market Report:



The Geographic Atrophy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In October 2026, Novartis updated the ClinicalTrials entry for its placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase II trial on October 13. The study is investigating FWY003 for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), with primary completion anticipated in August 2029.

In September 2026, PulseSight Therapeutics announced that it would present initial first-in-human Phase I study results at the EURETINA Congress in October. The trial enrolled six patients who received a single dose and were followed for four months to evaluate the treatment's safety and tolerability.

In September 2026, Ocugen, Inc. announced the dosing of the first patient in its global Phase III registrational trial evaluating OCU410 (AAV5-hRORA), an investigational modifier gene therapy for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD). The company also highlighted the FDA's recent Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for OCU410, which may facilitate accelerated development and regulatory review. Initiation of the Phase III trial represents a key milestone in advancing Ocugen's gene therapy program for patients with GA.

In August 2026, Annexon expanded its Phase III clinical program by introducing a Month 24 primary endpoint in addition to the existing Month 15 assessment and initiating an open-label extension study to further evaluate long-term safety and potential treatment benefits.

In July 2026, Real-world findings presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2026 Annual Meeting in Montreal suggested that pegcetacoplan (Syfovre), developed by Apellis Pharmaceuticals, may help slow photoreceptor and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) loss in patients with geographic atrophy (GA), with greater treatment effects observed in eyes also affected by neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Although two Phase III trials demonstrated reduced GA progression with pegcetacoplan, they excluded patients with concurrent nAMD at baseline. To address this evidence gap, Hasenin Al-khersan, MD, of Retina Group of Florida, presented real-world clinical findings assessing the therapy in patients with both conditions.

In January 2026, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Complement Therapeutics' lead gene therapy candidate, CTx001, for geographic atrophy (GA) associated with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Previously, in October 2025, the FDA cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CTx001, allowing the initiation of the Phase I/II Opti-GAIN clinical trial.

In October 2025, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced the initial findings from the open-label extension phase of the Phase 3 GATHER2 trial, showing that monthly treatment with IZERVAY in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) continued to slow GA lesion progression for up to 3.5 years. The data also highlighted that earlier treatment initiation provided greater preservation of retinal tissue. IZERVAY demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no reported cases of retinal vasculitis or occlusive vasculitis. These results, supporting the cumulative long-term benefit of IZERVAY, were presented during Retina Subspeciality Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2025 Annual Meeting in Orlando.

The setback in safety definitely slowed down SYFOVRE's momentum and put a damper on its early lead in the market. However, despite this setback, Apellis reported excellent Q4 sales figures, showcasing impressive growth for SYFOVRE. Looking ahead, with new drugs anticipated to receive regulatory approval between 2025 and 2027, it will be intriguing to observe how the landscape of Geographic Atrophy evolves.

The total prevalent cases of AMD in the 7MM was nearly 68,347,900 in 2023.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of Geographic Atrophy in 2023 while Japan accounted for the least number of prevalent cases.

Amongst EU4 and the UK, the highest number of cases comprised France and Germany, with France having slightly more cases than Germany.

In 2023, the geographical atrophy accounted for nearly 955,900 cases in EU4 and the UK.

According to the estimates, in Japan, it is observed that age-specific cases of Geographic Atrophy were most prevalent in the 85+ years age group, accounting for over 40% of total cases in 2023.

Although there are relatively equal numbers of neovascular AMD and Geographic Atrophy in White populations, late AMD is less common among Japanese people than among white subjects. In Asian countries, although the prevalence of Geographic Atrophy is low, the rapidly aging population means that Geographic Atrophy is becoming an increasingly urgent and unmet medical need. The difference in the prevalence of AMD among races is also partly owing to genetic background; for example, some single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in complement factors are associated with AMD in Caucasians.

Key Geographic Atrophy Companies: Complement Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Nanoscope Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Annexon, Genentech, Belite Bio, Inc, Aviceda Therapeutics, Iveric Bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Novartis, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Annexon, Inc, and others Key Geographic Atrophy Therapies: CTx001, APL-2006, MCO 020, ONL 1204, NGM621, ANX 007, OpRegen, Tinlarebant, AVD-104, Zimura (avacincaptad pegol), ALK-001, Risuteganib, Elamipretide, PPY988, VOY-101, OpRegen, NGM621, ANX007, and others

Geographic Atrophy Overview

Geographic atrophy (GA), also known as atrophic age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is an advanced form of AMD, a chronic eye disease that affects the macula - the central part of the retina responsible for sharp central vision. GA is characterized by the gradual breakdown of the light-sensitive cells in the macula, leading to vision loss in the center of the visual field.

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Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology

The Geographic Atrophy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Geographic Atrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of AMD in the 7MM

Late Stage-specific Prevalent Cases of AMD in the 7MM

Total Prevalent Cases of Geographic Atrophy in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Geographic Atrophy in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of Geographic Atrophy in the 7MM Geographic Atrophy Cases by Visual Impairment in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Geographic Atrophy epidemiology trends @ Geographic Atrophy Epidemiological Insight

Geographic Atrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Geographic Atrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Geographic Atrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Geographic Atrophy Therapies and Key Companies



CTx001: Complement Therapeutics

Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio

Gildeuretinol (ALK-001): Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

APL-2006: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

MCO 020: Nanoscope Therapeutics

ONL 1204: ONL Therapeutics

NGM621: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

ANX 007: Annexon

OpRegen: Genentech

Tinlarebant: Belite Bio, Inc

AVD-104: Aviceda Therapeutics

Zimura (avacincaptad pegol): Iveric Bio

ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Risuteganib: Allegro Ophthalmics

Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics

PPY988: Novartis

VOY-101: Perceive Biotherapeutics, Inc.

OpRegen: Genentech, Inc.

NGM621: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc ANX007: Annexon, Inc.

To know more about Geographic Atrophy treatment, visit @ Geographic Atrophy Medications

Geographic Atrophy Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Geographic Atrophy: The growing burden of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), particularly among the aging population, is increasing the demand for effective geographic atrophy treatments.

Advancements in Treatment Options: The development and approval of complement inhibitors, including therapies targeting the complement pathway, are expanding treatment options and supporting market growth.

Increasing Investment in R&D: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in clinical trials and innovative therapies to slow disease progression and address unmet medical needs.

Growing Disease Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Improved awareness, advancements in retinal imaging, and better diagnostic capabilities are supporting earlier detection and disease management. Expansion of the Clinical Pipeline: The emergence of novel drug candidates and alternative treatment approaches is expected to strengthen competition and create new growth opportunities.

Geographic Atrophy Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs: The substantial cost of approved therapies and repeated intravitreal injections can limit patient access and create financial burdens for healthcare systems.

Limited Treatment Efficacy: Available treatments primarily slow disease progression rather than restore lost vision, which may limit patient expectations and treatment adoption.

Risks Associated With Intravitreal Injections: Frequent injections and potential complications, including endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, and increased intraocular pressure, may affect treatment adherence.

Challenges in Early Diagnosis: Geographic atrophy can progress gradually, and the absence of noticeable symptoms in its early stages may delay diagnosis and timely intervention. Reimbursement and Accessibility Issues: Variations in insurance coverage, reimbursement policies, and access to specialized retinal care may restrict the uptake of advanced therapies across regions.

Scope of the Geographic Atrophy Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Geographic Atrophy Companies: Complement Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Nanoscope Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Annexon, Genentech, Belite Bio, Inc, Aviceda Therapeutics, Iveric Bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Novartis, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Annexon, Inc, and others

Key Geographic Atrophy Therapies: CTx001, APL-2006, MCO 020, ONL 1204, NGM621, ANX 007, OpRegen, Tinlarebant, AVD-104, Zimura (avacincaptad pegol), ALK-001, Risuteganib, Elamipretide, PPY988, VOY-101, OpRegen, NGM621, ANX007, and others

Geographic Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Geographic Atrophy current marketed and Geographic Atrophy emerging therapies

Geographic Atrophy Market Dynamics: Geographic Atrophy market drivers and Geographic Atrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Geographic Atrophy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Geographic Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Geographic Atrophy market share @ Geographic Atrophy Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Geographic Atrophy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Geographic Atrophy

3. SWOT analysis of Geographic Atrophy

4. Geographic Atrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Geographic Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Geographic Atrophy Disease Background and Overview

7. Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Geographic Atrophy

9. Geographic Atrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Geographic Atrophy Unmet Needs

11. Geographic Atrophy Emerging Therapies

12. Geographic Atrophy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Geographic Atrophy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Geographic Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Geographic Atrophy Market Drivers

16. Geographic Atrophy Market Barriers

17. Geographic Atrophy Appendix

18. Geographic Atrophy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.