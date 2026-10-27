Ocean Dentistry Co. Urges Ocean Township Residents To Call The Dentist Before The Emergency Room (ER) For Tooth Pain

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Either way, call so we can at least diagnose it and come up with a plan.” Dr. Ilan Gamburg, Ocean Dentistry Co."Ocean Dentistry Co. in Oakhurst, New Jersey, helps Ocean Township residents know when to call a dentist for tooth pain and when they need emergency medical care. The practice offers same-day emergency dental appointments for urgent concerns, including toothaches, chipped teeth, sore gums, and jaw pain. Dr. Ilan Gamburg explains why early evaluation matters, what the office can treat, and why swelling that affects breathing or swallowing requires immediate medical attention.

Oakhurst, NJ, United States - October 27, 2026 - When a toothache gets bad enough, a lot of people head straight to the emergency room. Ocean Dentistry Co. wants Ocean Township residents to know there's usually a faster path: call the dentist first.

The practice offers same-day emergency appointments, and its dentists can treat most urgent problems in the office, often on the same visit. Details are on Ocean Dentistry Co.'s emergency dental care page.

"If somebody is in pain, the pain is not going to go away. It's only going to get worse," said Dr. Ilan Gamburg, founder of the practice. "It may be a simple fix, or it may be something that is not as bad as we perceive it to be. Either way, call so we can at least diagnose it and come up with a plan."

What counts as a dental emergency

Tooth pain is the most common reason patients call. Sore gums and jaw pain come up too, though less often. Not every emergency hurts, either. A chipped front tooth may not be painful, but most people don't want to walk around without it, and that's reason enough to call.

When the ER is the right call

Hospital treatment is rarely needed for dental problems. The exceptions are serious: a very large infection, swelling that makes it hard to breathe or swallow, or anything affecting the airway. Those need emergency medical care right away. For nearly everything else, a dental office is better equipped to find the source of the pain and treat it.

"Almost every single dental emergency can be handled in our practice," Dr. Gamburg said. "I would encourage every patient to call the dental office first before going to the ER."

Why waiting costs more

Tooth pain can signal a dental problem. Catching it early can mean a smaller repair and fewer days of chewing on one side or losing sleep. Putting it off gives the problem time to grow.

For patients who are nervous or worried about cost

Fear keeps a lot of people from calling. Ocean Dentistry Co. offers several sedation options, from nitrous oxide to oral and conscious sedation. The practice also offers payment plans, so cost doesn't have to be the reason someone waits.

Ocean Dentistry Co. is located at 240 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst. Residents with tooth pain can call or text (732) 531-3773 to ask about a same-day appointment.

About Ocean Dentistry Co.

Ocean Dentistry Co. provides preventive, restorative, and emergency dental care for patients in Ocean Township and nearby Monmouth County communities. The practice is located at 240 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, New Jersey. Its dentists take ongoing continuing education courses and use current technology to treat most dental emergencies in-house.