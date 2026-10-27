Edpath Family Education Advisors Continues To Offer ACT Test Prep In The Greater Nashville Area For Students Who Need Added Support

MENAFN - GetNews)"An advisor from EdPath Family Education Advisors reviews study strategies with a high school student during ACT test prep in the Greater Nashville area."EdPath Family Education Advisors is offering tailored ACT test prep across the Greater Nashville area for students needing extra academic support. Serving families throughout Middle Tennessee, EdPath combines subject reviews, pacing strategies, and stress-management techniques with dedicated parental guidance. The personalized approach helps students build confidence, close learning gaps, and approach college admissions and scholarship testing with a clear, structured plan.

PEGRAM, Tenn. - October 27, 2026 - As fall testing dates approach for high school students, EdPath Family Education Advisors continues to provide ACT test prep in the greater Nashville area for students who need additional academic support to reach the same opportunities as their peers. The organization works with students and parents across Middle Tennessee, helping families understand the exam, build skills, and prepare with confidence.

For many families, the ACT is one of the most important steps toward college admission and scholarship eligibility. Students who have struggled in school, fallen behind in a subject, or lacked access to extra help can face a steeper climb. EdPath Family Education Advisors focuses on closing that gap.

Families in Nashville and surrounding communities often tell educators the same thing: the ACT can feel like a hurdle that some students are expected to clear on their own. Students who need extra academic support may be capable of strong results, but they may not have had the instruction, practice, or encouragement to show it on test day.

Parents are often unsure where to start. They may not know which sections to prioritize, how to build a realistic study schedule, or how test results connect to college and scholarship goals. Without guidance, a student's potential can go unseen, and the pressure on the whole household can grow.

Local education advisors say access to structured help can make a meaningful difference. Students who understand the format of the exam, practice with the types of questions they will face, and learn pacing strategies often feel less anxious and better prepared.

EdPath Family Education Advisors offers

ACT Test Prep in the greater Nashville area designed for students who benefit from added support. The approach looks at the whole student, including academic strengths, areas for growth, and the confidence needed to perform under timed conditions.

Families working with EdPath can expect support that includes:



Review of the ACT's English, math, reading, and science sections

Practice with the question types and time limits students will encounter on test day

Test-taking strategies that support pacing, focus, and stress management

Guidance for parents on timelines, registration, and next steps Encouragement aimed at building student confidence along with academic skills

Results vary from student to student, and no test prep can promise a particular score. The goal is to give each student a clearer understanding of the exam and a stronger foundation going into it.

EdPath Family Education Advisors was founded to serve students and parents who need more than a one-size-fits-all approach. The organization's focus on families who require additional support reflects a belief that every student deserves a fair chance to pursue higher education and the opportunities that follow.

By offering ACT preparation locally, EdPath makes it easier for families in the greater Nashville area to find guidance close to home. Parents can work with advisors who understand the educational landscape in Middle Tennessee and the challenges many local students face.

“Every student I work with has potential, and many of them just haven't been given the right tools or the right support yet,” said Laura Spretnjak, Founder of EdPath and Boost Academy.“When a student starts to understand the test and sees their own progress, you can see their confidence change. That is what we are here to do for families in our community.”

Spretnjak added that parents are a key part of the process.“A lot of parents feel overwhelmed and aren't sure how to help. We want them to know they don't have to figure it out alone. Our job is to walk alongside the student and the family, step by step.”

Students and parents in Nashville, Pegram, and surrounding communities can reach out to EdPath Family Education Advisors to learn more about available support. Families who are looking for test prep for the AC can contact the team to discuss their student's goals, current needs, and the best path forward.

Parents are encouraged to begin the conversation early, ideally well before a planned test date, so students have time to build skills at a comfortable pace. Visit the EdPath website or contact the team today to learn more about ACT prep options for Middle Tennessee students.

About EdPath Family Education Advisors

EdPath Family Education Advisors is an education advisory organization serving families in the greater Nashville area of Tennessee. Founded by Laura Spretnjak, who also leads Boost Academy, EdPath specializes in ACT test prep and academic support for students who need additional help to reach the same opportunities as their peers. The organization is committed to providing students and parents in Nashville and surrounding communities with practical guidance, personal attention, and a supportive path toward college readiness.