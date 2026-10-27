Fat Basset Bait And Tackle Company Highlights The Science Of Scent Cling As Legacy Strike 75 Gains Traction Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews) ""Most attractants disappear the moment they hit the water. That is the fundamental problem we solved seventy-five years ago with this formula. When scent clings to your presentation and bleeds emulsion steadily into the current, you are not just getting a strike - you are getting a committed bite. That is the difference between a fish that taps your bait and one that eats it." - Rich Castaneda, Founder, Fat Basset Bait and Tackle Company"As Legacy Strike 75 continues to gain momentum among recreational anglers, Fat Basset Bait and Tackle Company is spotlighting the mechanics behind its thick, cling-style formula and why sustained scent dispersal outperforms conventional thin attractants. The all-natural, biodegradable product is built on a seventy-five-year-old formula tested extensively by founder Rich Castaneda.

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA - October 27, 2026 - Fat Basset Bait and Tackle Company is shedding light on the mechanics behind Legacy Strike 75, its flagship fish attractant, as the product gains traction among recreational anglers across the country. The company is focusing attention on the concept of scent cling - the ability of an attractant to remain on a lure or bait throughout multiple casts - as the defining advantage of its seventy-five-year-old formula.

The fishing attractant market has long been dominated by thin, liquid-based products that rely on a burst of scent upon initial contact with water. While these products can produce a momentary scent cloud, they dissipate rapidly, often losing effectiveness within seconds of a cast. Anglers are then left reapplying product after every few casts, which wastes time on the water and burns through product quickly.

Legacy Strike 75 was designed from the beginning to solve this problem. The formula produces a thick, paste-style attractant that physically grips the surface of soft plastics, jigs, spinnerbaits, live bait, and cut bait. Rather than washing away, the attractant remains adhered to the presentation and releases real fish emulsion into the surrounding water gradually. This creates a consistent, sustained scent trail that works with current flow and angler retrieval patterns to present a natural olfactory signal to nearby fish.

The practical effect for anglers is twofold. First, the sustained scent release means fewer reapplications and more time actually fishing. Second, the continuous emulsion bleed encourages fish to commit more fully to the strike. Fish rely heavily on their sense of smell when investigating potential prey, and a bait that continues to emit a natural emulsion signal throughout the retrieve is far more likely to trigger an aggressive, committed bite rather than a tentative short strike.

Founder Rich Castaneda has observed this dynamic firsthand across more than thirty-eight years of professional fishing. As a USCG Captain, professional fishing guide, and commercial fisherman, Castaneda has applied the Legacy Strike 75 formula in virtually every scenario the water can present - from calm freshwater ponds to rough offshore saltwater conditions. His extensive field testing confirmed that the formula performs consistently regardless of water temperature, salinity, clarity, or target species.

The formula itself was developed seventy-five years ago by Castaneda's mentor, a dedicated angler who understood the relationship between scent persistence and predatory fish behavior. When Castaneda's mentor entrusted the formula to him, it came with both a responsibility and an opportunity: to preserve its integrity while making it available to a broader audience of anglers who could benefit from it.

Every ingredient in Legacy Strike 75 is natural and biodegradable, and manufacturing takes place entirely in the United States. The company has deliberately avoided synthetic additives, artificial fragrances, and chemical thickening agents, choosing instead to let the original formula stand on its own merits. The result is a product that anglers can use confidently in any waterway without concern about introducing harmful substances into the environment.

Fat Basset Bait and Tackle Company continues to expand its reach through its website and social media channels, where anglers share their own experiences with the product. The company has indicated that additional product formats and sizes are under consideration as the brand continues to grow.

About Us

Fat Basset Bait and Tackle Company produces Legacy Strike 75, a cling-style fish attractant derived from a seventy-five-year-old trigger formula. The company was founded by Rich Castaneda, a USCG Captain, professional fishing guide, and commercial fisherman with more than thirty-eight years of experience. Legacy Strike 75 is all-natural, biodegradable, manufactured in the United States, and designed for use across all species in freshwater and saltwater.

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